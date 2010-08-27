Kevin Gillespie's Bacon Bash
"Top Chef" season 6 finalist Kevin Gillespie celebrates International Bacon Day with this delicious recipe:
• Spicy Bacon Popcorn
Ingredients:
1/3 cup organic popping corn
3 T + 12g melted bacon fat
2 tsp espelette pepper
1 tsp fresh ground black pepper
2 tsp popcorn salt
1/4 cup finely grated parmesan
8g tapioca maltodextrin
Method:
Place three tablespoons of bacon fat in bottom of popcorn machine. Add popping corn and allow machine to run until the popping slows. Remove from the machine and toss in a mixing bowl with espelette, black pepper, salt, and parmesan. Mix remaining bacon fat with tapioca maltodextrin. Sprinkle bacon powder over popcorn and serve.