Kevin Gillespie's Bacon Bash

"Top Chef" season 6 finalist Kevin Gillespie celebrates International Bacon Day with this delicious recipe:

• Spicy Bacon Popcorn

Ingredients:

1/3 cup organic popping corn

3 T + 12g melted bacon fat

2 tsp espelette pepper

1 tsp fresh ground black pepper

2 tsp popcorn salt

1/4 cup finely grated parmesan

8g tapioca maltodextrin

Method:

Place three tablespoons of bacon fat in bottom of popcorn machine. Add popping corn and allow machine to run until the popping slows. Remove from the machine and toss in a mixing bowl with espelette, black pepper, salt, and parmesan. Mix remaining bacon fat with tapioca maltodextrin. Sprinkle bacon powder over popcorn and serve.