Chef Franklin Becker's Tasty Low-Calorie Meals

Just because you're watching your weight doesn't mean you have to skip out on summer barbecues! Renowned chef Franklin Becker show us how to make tasty low-calorie foods on the grill and off in the great outdoors:

• Grilled BBQ Pork Chop

Pork chops fired up with cayenne, garlic, and cumin

Ingredients:

18oz whole loin lean pork chops (double cut)

1/2 tsp ground cayenne (red pepper)

1 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp ground cumin

2 tbsp safflower oil

Directions:

Mix the spices together and add the oil.

Rub into the meat and allow to marinate for 20 minutes.

Put the meat onto the grill or barbeque and mark the meat, turning it once clockwise to create grill marks.

Flip the meat over and mark the other side.

If working outdoors on the grill, cover the grill and allow the chop to cook for 15 minutes total. Rest the chop on the top rail of the grill for 10 minutes before slicing family style.

If cooking inside, place the chop in the oven for 10 minutes after marking and allow to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts:

Carbs: 1g

Calories: 272.5

Saturated Fat: 3.3g

Sodium: 76.2mg

• Grilled Chicken Breast

Chicken breasts lightly pounded

Marinate breasts in olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, fresh thyme, sliced garlic, sliced shallots and salt and pepper. Make rub

Ingredients:

1 tbsp salt

1 tsp cayenne

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp coriander

Sprinkle rub on chicken and grill

Make Salad

Baby arugula toss with olive oil and lemon juice

Placed grilled breast on salad and drizzle with aged Balsamic vinegar

• Yogurt Dipping Sauce for Crudités

A savory dipping sauce made with yogurt, cucumber, and cumin

Ingredients:

1 cucumber, without skin, fresh, medium, seeded and diced

1 cup plain nonfat yogurt

1 medium garlic cloves

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp fresh dill weed, chopped

3 fresh lemon juice, per fruit

1 pinch black pepper, to taste

1 pinch salt, to taste

Directions:

Combine all of the ingredients together and allow flavors to meld overnight.

Additional Information

Any water that separates can be reincorporated with a whisk or spilled off for a thicker dip.

Nutrition Facts:

Makes 4 servings

Amount Per Serving:

Calories 80.7

Total Carbs 8.8 g

Dietary Fiber 0.7 g

Sugars 5.8 g

Total Fat 3.7 g

• Pickled Cole Slaw

Napa cabbage, carrots, cucumber, and red peppers make a delicious coleslaw.

Ingredients:

1 cup napa cabbage, sliced thin

1/4 cup sliced carrots, thin

1/2 cup cucumber, with skin, fresh, slices, thin

1/2 medium red bell peppers, sliced thin

3 tbsp cider vinegar

1 pinch black pepper, to taste

1 pinch salt, to taste

Directions:

Mix all of the ingredients together in a bowl and season to taste. Allow to macerate for 3-4 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts:

Makes 4 servings

Amount Per Serving:

Calories 13.7

Total Carbs 2.7 g

Dietary Fiber 0.8 g

Sugars 1.4 g

Total Fat 0.1 g

Not Your Same Old Chicken Recipes: Four Different Ways to Prepare Chicken to Lose Weight

• Skinless Roast Chicken Chinoise

Ginger and soy sauce give this roast chicken an Asian flair.

Ingredients:

1 whole roasting chicken, without skin

2 medium garlic cloves, smashed

6 scallions (one bunch)

2 tbsp ground ginger

1 oz fresh cilantro (equal to 1/2 bunch)

1 oz fresh lemongrass, chopped (equal to 1 stalk)

1 tbsp low sodium soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tbsp safflower oil

1 pinch black pepper, to taste

1 pinch salt, to taste (optional)

Directions:

Stuff the chicken with the garlic, scallions, ginger, cilantro, and lemon grass. Rub the outside of the bird with a mixture of soy sauce, safflower oil, and sesame oil.

Tuck the legs of the chicken underneath and place on a roasting rack.

Season liberally with salt (if desired) and pepper and roast in a 450-degree F oven. Cook until the juices run clear, approximately 45 minutes.

Let the bird rest for 20 minutes to collect its juices.

Nutrition Facts:

Makes 6 servings

Amount Per Serving:

Calories 223.8

Total Carbs 3.1 g

Dietary Fiber 0.7 g

Sugars 0.6 g

Total Fat 7.9 g

• Skinless Roast Chicken Italiano

Ingredients:

1 whole roasting chicken, without skin

4 medium garlic cloves, smashed

1 medium shallots

1 oz fresh oregano (1 sprig)

1 parsley sprigs (1 small bunch)

1 medium lemons, pierced

1 tbsp olive oil

1 pinch black pepper, to taste

1 pinch salt, to taste (optional)

Directions:

Remove the skin from the chicken.

Stuff the chicken with the aromatics and rub the outside of the bird with the olive oil.

Tuck the legs of the chicken underneath and place on a roasting rack.

Season liberally with salt (optional) and pepper and roast in a 500 degree F oven for 15 minutes.

Turn the oven down to 350 degrees F and cook till the juices run away from the bird clear, approximately 30 minutes.

Let the bird rest and collect its juices.

Nutrition Facts:

Makes 6 servings

Amount Per Serving:

Calories 211.5

Total Carbs 2.1 g

Dietary Fiber 0.2 g

Sugars 0.3 g

Total Fat 6.9 g

• Skinless Roast Chicken Provencale

Ingredients:

1 whole roasting chicken, without skin

2 medium garlic cloves , smashed

1 medium shallot

1/2 medium orange

1/2 fresh lemon

1/2 cup olive oil

1 pinch fresh thyme, 2 sprigs

1 pinch fresh rosemary, 1 sprig

1 oz parsley sprigs, 1/2 bunch

1 pinch black pepper, to taste

1 pinch salt, to taste

Directions:

Remove the skin from the chicken.

Stuff the chicken with the aromatics and rub the outside of the bird with the olive oil.

Tuck the legs of the chicken underneath and place on a roasting rack.

Season liberally with salt (if desired) and pepper and roast in a 500 degree F oven for 15 minutes.

Turn the oven down to 350 degree F and cook till the juices run away from the bird clear, approximately 30 minutes.

Let the bird rest and collect its juices.

Nutrition Facts:

Makes 6 servings

Amount Per Serving:

Calories 348.1

Total Carbs 3.1 g

Dietary Fiber 0.8 g

Sugars 1.4 g

Total Fat 22.2 g

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

• Skinless Roast Chicken with Herbs and Spices

Ingredients:

1 whole roasting chicken, without skin

2 medium garlic cloves, smashed

1 medium shallots

1 pinch fresh rosemary (1 sprig)

1 oz parsley sprigs, 1/2 bunch

1 tsp ground cayenne (red pepper)

1 tbsp paprika

1 fresh lemons, pierced

1 tbsp safflower oil

1 pinch black pepper, to taste

1 pinch salt, to taste

Directions:

Remove the skin from the chicken.

Stuff the chicken with the aromatics and rub the outside of the bird with the safflower oil.

Tuck the legs of the chicken underneath and place on a roasting rack.

Season liberally with salt (optional) and pepper, cayenne, and paprika.

Roast in a 500 degree F oven for 15 minutes.

Turn the oven down to 350 degrees F and cook until the juices run away from the bird clear, approx 35 minutes.

Let the bird rest and collect its juices. The chicken will have a nice rust color and be packed with flavor.

Nutrition Facts:

Makes 6 servings

Amount Per Serving:

Calories 210.6

Total Carbs 2.5 g

Dietary Fiber 0.9 g

Sugars 0.6 g

Total Fat 7 g