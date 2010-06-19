Bark Butter Grape Seed Oil Cole Slaw

Josh Sharkey, owner and chef of Bark Hot Dogs, shows us how to spice up dad's hot dog with more than ketchup and mustard!

• Dressing

Ingredients:

2 1/4 cup Mayonnaise

2 Tbsp Cider Vinegar

3/4 cup Pickle Juice

1 Tsp Sugar

1 Tsp Salt

1/2 Tsp Celery Seed

1 tsp of Siracha sauce

Method:

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl and reserve

• Slaw

Ingredients:

3 cups Cabbage, sliced thin

1/2 cup Carrot, shreadded

1/2 cup Cole Slaw Dressing

Method:

Mix the carrot and cabbage together and toss with 1 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp sugar. Let sit for at least 4 hours, then drain and squeeze out all of the liquid.

Mix dressing and drained vegetables together and serve.