Ellie Krieger’s Peanut Butter and Fruit Wrap

Recipe from "So Easy"

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1/2 cup natural-style peanut butter

4 whole wheat wrap breads (about 9 inches in diameter)

2 bananas, peeled, sliced (other options: mango or apple)

4 large pitted dates, chopped (other options: dried apricots or raisins)

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Method:

1. Spread 2 tablespoons of the peanut butter on each wrap.

2. Evenly distribute the banana slices and dates (or whichever fruit you decide) among the wraps.

3. Sprinkle with cinnamon.

4. Roll the wraps and seal with aluminum foil for easy eating on the go.

Nutritional Information

Serving Size: 1 wrap

Per Serving:

Calories: 450

Total Fat: 19 G

Saturated Fat: 3.5 G

Mono Fat: 8 G

Poly Fat: 4.5 G

Protein: 13 G

>Carb: 60 G

Fiber: 7 G

Cholesterol: 0 MG

Sodium: 320 MG

Excellent source of fiber, manganese, niacin, protein, vitamin B6

Good source of: copper, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium.