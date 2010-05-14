Ellie Krieger's Peanut Butter and Fruit Wrap
Recipe from "So Easy"
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients:
1/2 cup natural-style peanut butter
4 whole wheat wrap breads (about 9 inches in diameter)
2 bananas, peeled, sliced (other options: mango or apple)
4 large pitted dates, chopped (other options: dried apricots or raisins)
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Method:
1. Spread 2 tablespoons of the peanut butter on each wrap.
2. Evenly distribute the banana slices and dates (or whichever fruit you decide) among the wraps.
3. Sprinkle with cinnamon.
4. Roll the wraps and seal with aluminum foil for easy eating on the go.
Nutritional Information
Serving Size: 1 wrap
Per Serving:
Calories: 450
Total Fat: 19 G
Saturated Fat: 3.5 G
Mono Fat: 8 G
Poly Fat: 4.5 G
Protein: 13 G
>Carb: 60 G
Fiber: 7 G
Cholesterol: 0 MG
Sodium: 320 MG
Excellent source of fiber, manganese, niacin, protein, vitamin B6
Good source of: copper, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium.