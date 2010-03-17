Six Steps to Pour the Perfect Pint
There's one beverage and one beer synonymous with Saint Patrick's Day: Guinness.
Now, its world-famous brew master, Fergal Murray, fills us in on some of the beer key secrets:
Six Steps to Pour the Perfect Pint:
1) The Glass: Should use a 20-ounce tulip pint glass which allows the nitrogen bubbles to flow down the side of the glass.
2) The Angle: Beer should be poured at a 45 degree angle; the faucet should never touch the beer or the glass.
3) The Pour: Let the beer flow nice and fill it up 3 quarters of the way.
4) The Head: Let it settle calmly and let it form the nice foamy head at the top.
5) The Top Off: Once it settles fill up the glass and top it off. It should create the dome effect and the perfect pint.
6) The First Sip: Drink with your eyes first and then drink responsibly.
How Do You Make a Black and Tan?
Simple: Pour half pint of Smithwick’s Irish Ale and top it off with Guinness Draught.