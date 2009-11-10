Paula Deen's Bayou Banana Puddin'

Paula Deen whipped up this delicious dessert on Tuesday's "Fox & Friends":

Bayou Banana Puddin'

Ingredients

1 (8-ounce) package Philadelphia cream cheese

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 (5-ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix

3 cups cold milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

1/2 (12-ounce) package vanilla wafers

4 bananas, sliced

Method:

In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese until fluffy. Beat in the condensed milk, pudding mix, cold milk, and vanilla until smooth. Fold in half of the whipped topping.

Line the bottom of a 9 x 13-inch dish with the vanilla wafers. Arrange the sliced bananas evenly over the wafers. Spread with the pudding mixture. Top with the remaining whipped topping. Chill for at least an hour and a half.