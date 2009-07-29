Paula Deen's Backyard Barbecue

Summertime means grilling time and who better than Paula Deen to share tips and tricks from her very own backyard?

Grilled Tenderloin and Fresh Summer Fruit Kabobs

Serves: 6

Cook Time: 20 Minutes

A delicious and fresh summer entree that cooks on the grill in minutes.

Ingredients

2 Smithfield Marinated Pork Tenderloins (any flavor works great)

3 firm nectarines

3 firm peaches

3 firm plums

1/4 cup melted butter

3 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

8 bamboo skewers (12")

Method

Heat grill until it's medium-hot. Soak bamboo skewers in water until ready to use. Trim pork tenderloins and cut into 1 1/2" pieces. Each tenderloin should yield approximately 12 pieces. Remove pits from nectarines, peaches and plums and cut each piece of fruit into approximately 4 large slices. In a large bowl toss fruit with melted butter, salt and pepper. Beginning and ending with fruit, thread the bamboo skewers with the fruit and tenderloin pieces, alternating with the meat and different fruit. You should have at least one piece of each fruit on each skewer. If you end up with extra fruit, just thread it on the end. Place the skewers on the grill and cook for 8-10 minutes until the tenderloin is cooked through. Turn the skewers at least once, but not too many times. The natural juices from the fruit should caramelize while cooking. Remove from grill and place on a platter and garnish with chopped mint.

Grilled Corn and Smoked Sausage Salad

Serves: 4

Cook Time: 20 Minutes

A great one dish main course for your tailgating party.

Ingredients

1 pound Smithfield Smoked Sausage, rope or links

4 ears corn, silks removed, husks pulled back and left attached

4 tablespoons butter, room temperature

1/4 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper

1 large red bell pepper

1 zucchini, sliced in half lengthwise and rubbed with olive oil

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

2 tablespoons olive oil

Juice of two limes

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Method

Preheat grill to a high heat. Season the grill grates with a little vegetable oil. In a small bowl, mix the butter and ground chipotle pepper. Divide the mixture among the 4 ears of corn and rub over the kernels. Pull husks back up over the kernels. Place the corn on the grill along with the red pepper and smoked sausage. Cover the grill.

Turn corn occasionally so every part of the husk becomes black. Do the same with the red pepper until the entire skin is black and blistered (approximately 15 minutes).

Cook sausage until golden browned. Remove from grill and allow to cool. In the last 5 minutes of cooking, place the zucchini on the grill and cook until grill marks have browned on them.

Remove corn, red pepper and zucchini from grill and allow to cool until cool enough to handle.

Have a large mixing bowl available. Remove the outer peel of the red pepper, seeds and stem. Roughly chop and place in bowl. Pull back the husks of the corn and cut the kernels off the cob. Place in mixing bowl. Roughly chop the zucchini and place in mixing bowl. Cut the smoke sausage into bite sized pieces and place in mixing bowl. Add in the red onion, cilantro, cumin, olive oil and lime juice. Fold ingredients together. Gently fold in feta. Salt and pepper to taste.

Serve cold or room temperature.

Orange Halves Filled with Whipped Spiced Carrots

Serves: 6

These delicious whipped carrots make a beautifully perfect side to your favorite pork dish.

Ingredients

3 navel oranges, cut in half with insides removed. Reserve juice and rinds.

3 pounds carrots, peeled and sliced

4 tablespoons butter

4 ounces cream cheese

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of chili powder

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Place the carrots in a large sauce pan over high heat, cover with salted water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook 30 minutes or until tender. Drain and return to pot. Using an electric hand mixer or transferring to a food processor, add the reserved juice from the oranges, butter, cream cheese, ginger, cinnamon, chili powder and brown sugar. Whip until smooth, adding more butter if necessary. Salt and pepper to taste. Fill orange shells with whipped carrots and serve alongside your favorite pork dish.

Serving Suggestions

Serve alongside your favorite pork main dish.

Cherry and White Chocolate Chunk Fudge Brownies

Serves: 8

Cook Time: 30 Minutes

This rich and sinful brownie is great by itself or with a spoonful of your favorite vanilla ice cream!

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, softened

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

4 ounces white chocolate, coarsely chopped

6 ounces dark chocolate, coarsely chopped

1 cup maraschino cherries, roughly chopped (To make your own candied cherries the night before, follow the recipe below.)

Method

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Spray an 8" square baking pan with non-stick cooking spray. Place a large metal bowl over a saucepan of simmering water. Add the dark chocolate and stir until melted and smooth. Set aside to cool slightly. In a medium bowl, sift together the flour and salt. Set aside. Using an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the sugar and butter until fluffy. Mix in eggs one at a time. Add vanilla extract and almond extract. Mix in melted dark chocolate. Mix in flour mixture just until blended. Remove bowl and gently hand stir in the white chocolate and candied cherries (recipe below). Transfer batter to prepared pan, spreading evenly. Bake until tester inserted into center comes out with moist crumbs attached, approximately 30-40 minutes. Cool in pan. Cut into squares (these brownies are rich, so small squares are the perfect size), and serve.

Candied Cherries Recipe

Ingredients

1 pound fresh cherries, rinsed, stemmed and pitted

2 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup water

1/2 fresh lemon

Method

Bring the sugar and water to a boil in a non-reactive saucepan. Add the cherries and the lemon half. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook until the mixture is red and slightly thick, about 20 minutes, cover and let stand overnight. Strain the cherries, reserving the syrup, and set them aside. Discard the lemon half. Makes about 1 quart.

Serving Suggestions

Serve with your favorite vanilla ice cream.