Taste of Home's Easy Mother's Day Dishes

Show your mom how much you appreciate her with delicious homemade dishes! Taste of Home food director Diane Werner shares easy-to-make recipes from the new "Taste of Home Winning Recipes" cookbook.

Oven Fried Chicken

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons salt

2 tablespoons pepper

1 tablespoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon dried tarragon

1 tablespoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon ground mustard

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1 broiler/fryer chicken (2-1/2 to 3-1/2 pounds), cut up

Oil for frying

Directions:

Combine the first nine ingredients; store in an airtight container.

Yield: 2-1/2 cups coating mix (enough for 3 batches of chicken)

To prepare chicken:

In a shallow bowl, beat eggs and milk. Place 3/4 cup coating mix in a large re-sealable plastic bag. Dip chicken into egg mixture, then add to the bag, a few pieces at a time. Shake to coat.

Heat 1/4 inch of oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Brown chicken on all sides. Transfer to an ungreased 15-in. x 10-in. x 1-in. baking pan. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 45-55 minutes or until juices run clear.

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

5 pounds potatoes, peeled and cubed

3/4 cup sour cream

1/2 cup milk

3 tablespoons butter

Salt and pepper to taste

3 cups (12 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese blend, divided

1/2 pound sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled

3 green onions, sliced

Directions:

Place potatoes in a Dutch oven and cover with water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until tender. Drain and place in a mixing bowl. Add sour cream, milk, butter, salt and pepper. Beat on medium-low speed until light and fluffy. Stir in 2 cups cheese, bacon and onions.

Transfer to a greased 3-qt. baking dish. Top with remaining cheese. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted.

White Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 egg

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon coconut extract

1-1/2 cups quick-cooking oats

1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup flaked coconut, toasted

6 squares (1 ounce each) white baking chocolate, cut into 1/2-inch chunks

Additional sugar

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in egg. Add extracts. Combine the oats, flour, salt and baking soda; gradually add to creamed mixture until blended. Stir in the coconut and chocolate.

Drop by tablespoonfuls 3 in. apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Flatten with a glass dipped in sugar. Bake at 350 degrees for 8-9 minutes or until golden brown. Cool for 1 minute before removing to wire racks.

Spaghetti 'n' Meatballs

1 cup chopped onion

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 can (28 ounces) stewed tomatoes

2 cans (6 ounces each) tomato paste

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/8 teaspoon dried marjoram

1/8 teaspoon paprika

Dash pepper

2 eggs

1 garlic clove, minced

2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes

1 pound lean ground beef

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup dry bread crumbs

Hot cooked spaghetti

Directions:

In a soup kettle or Dutch oven, sauté onion in oil until tender. Stir in the tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar and seasonings. Bring to a boil.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat eggs, garlic and parsley. Add the beef and mix well. Sprinkle with cheese and bread crumbs; mix gently. Shape into 1-1/2-inch balls. Add to the sauce; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes or until meat is no longer pink. Serve meatballs and sauce over spaghetti.

Savory Italian Rounds

2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon dried basil

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon garlic salt

1/8 teaspoon dried oregano

Dash onion salt

1 tube (12 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine the first seven ingredients. Separate biscuits and place on two ungreased baking sheets. Let stand for 5 minutes.

Flatten biscuits into 4-inch circles. Spread about 1 tablespoon mayonnaise mixture over each circle to within 1/2 in. of edge. Bake at 400 degrees for 10-13 minutes or until golden brown. Serve immediately.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (8 ounces each)

2 tablespoons butter, softened

1 teaspoon dried thyme

4 thin slices fully cooked ham

4 thin slices Swiss cheese

8 bacon strips

2 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup dry bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Flatten chicken breasts to 1/8-inch thickness; spread butter on the insides. Sprinkle with thyme. Top with a slice of ham and cheese; roll up tightly. Wrap each with two slices of bacon and secure with toothpicks.

In a small bowl, beat eggs and milk. Place flour in another bowl. Combine the bread crumbs, garlic powder, oregano and cheese. Dip each chicken breast into egg mixture, coat with flour. Dip each again in egg mixture, then coat with crumbs.

Place on a greased baking sheet. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes or until chicken juices run clear.

Quick Chicken Cordon Bleu

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon paprika

4 thin slices fully cooked ham

1 cup soft bread crumbs

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 to 4 tablespoons mayonnaise

Sauce:

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese

2 tablespoons white wine

Directions:

Flatten the chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Spread mustard on one side; sprinkle with paprika. Top each with a ham slice. Roll up tightly; secure with toothpicks.

In a bowl, combine bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese and pepper. Brush chicken with mayonnaise; roll in crumb mixture.

Place in a shallow 2-qt. microwave-safe dish; cover loosely. Microwave on high for 7 minutes; turn chicken. Cook 5-1/2 minutes more or until juices run clear; keep warm.

In a 1-qt. microwave-safe dish, heat butter on high for 20 seconds; stir in flour until smooth. Cook, uncovered, on high for 20 seconds. Add milk and salt. Cook 2-3 minutes longer or until thickened. Stir in cheese until smooth. Add wine. Discard toothpicks from chicken; top with sauce.