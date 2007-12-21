Brian Kilmeade's Mom's Strufili Recipe

Twice the insight and opinion: to listen live to "Brian and the Judge" on FOX News Radio (weekdays, 9 a.m.-Noon ET).

Thanks so much for all your kind comments on my family, and I hope you enjoyed a week of "FOX & Friends" and family in the mornings. Although Kaitlyn and Kirstyn didn’t say much on camera, they talked a lot after the show and on the car ride home, so at least you know, "Hey, they knew the answers to our 37 questions and just chose not to answer them." I have to really thank the lovely Mrs. Kilmeade for waking up all three kids at 6:15 a.m. and getting them in the studio and back to school all before 10 a.m.

Before I go, I have had an avalanche of requests for my mom’s recipe for Strufili, so here it is.

Brian's Mom's Strufili

Ingredients

4 cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 bar butter

6 large eggs (or 7 small eggs)

Coating Ingredients

1 ½ cups honey

Less than 1/4 cup sugar

Rind of 1 orange

Colored sprinkles

Method

In a large bowl add flour, baking powder and salt. Then cut in butter (break it up with fingers if necessary to make sure it’s well mixed.) Next, make a well and pour in beaten eggs. Now take sides of flour and work into eggs a little at a time to get a solid piece of dough.

Next, on a floured board knead dough for at least 15 minutes. Cut dough to see that there are no bubbles. If there are knead until they’re gone. Now, take a little piece of dough and roll into a noodle shape and cut off small pieces about 1/4-inch size.

In a large pot, heat oil and when hot drop pieces into oil. Stir occasionally and cook until golden (not too brown). Cook entire batch.

Next, in big pot add honey, sugar and orange rind. Boil for 3 minutes stirring constantly.

Now take Strufili and stir in the honey mixture stirring well.

Now take small glass and place small greased glass in center of dish. Place Strufili around glass in mounds packing it well to keep it firm. Next put on sprinkles and let stand. When firm remove glass and place a holly sprig or Christmas ornament in the middle. Cover with plastic wrap and keep in a cool place.

And to all a good night!

Brian

