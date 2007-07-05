'Day After' Delights From Morton's Steakhouse

The Day after Fourth of July leaves us with leftovers that are not so "hot off the grill."

Chef Elias Iglesias from Morton's, The Steakhouse shows us how to take those grill bits and turn them into tasty treats:

• Filet Eggs Benedict

(1 serving)Yield: 1 portion

Ingredients:

Water

2 Eggs, whole, pasteurized

2 halves English muffins

1/2 ounce filet, leftover from July 4, thinly sliced, approx ¼ inch thick

Butter, unsalted

2 ounces Béarnaise sauce

Method:

Boil water with a small amount of white vinegar added.

Crack 2 eggs and place them into the boiling water and discard the shells. Poach eggs for approximately 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, place 2 English Muffins in toaster.

Heat small sauté pan and add butter. When pan is hot and butter is melted, add steak slices to heat, approx 30 seconds –- turn and heat for another 30 seconds.

Remove the English Muffins from the toaster and place on a 9" round plate.

Place 1 slice of Filet on top of each English muffin half. Make a small indentation in the center of the meat, so the egg will not slide off.

Place the cooked poached eggs directly on top of the Filet.

Ladle 1 ounce of Béarnaise Sauce over each egg.

Serve immediately

• Prime Rib Hash

(2 servings)

Ingredients:

10-12 ounces Prime Rib, cooked, trimmed of all fat, cut into ¼" cubes

3 tsp. salad oil

1.5 ounces Celery, chopped in 1/8" cubes

3 ounces Spanish onion, chopped in 1/8" cubes

6 ounces Idaho potato, chopped into 1/4" cubes

1 tsp. paprika

Parsley, chopped

1 cup beef Broth

1/2 tsp. thyme leaves

Pinch cayenne pepper, ground

1/4 tsp. black pepper, ground

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. worchestershire Sauce

Method:

Cut leftover prime rib off of the bone, trim all the visible fat from the outside. Slice into ¼" slices, and then into ¼" cubes. You can also use leftover rib eye steaks.

If using boneless prime, trim all outside fat off then cut into ¼” slices, remove all the fat from each slice.

In a large sauté pan, combine vegetable oil, celery and onion. Cook over medium heat until the vegetables are soft, approximately 5 minutes.

Add the potatoes and stir to coat with the oil, approximately 30 seconds.

Add paprika and parsley and stir until parsley softens, approximately 1 minute.

Add the meat to the pan and stir until all ingredients are well mixed.

Add beef broth and bring to a simmer, approximately 2 minutes.

Add the thyme, cayenne and black pepper, salt and worchestershire sauce.

Adjust the heat to maintain a steady simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid becomes syrupy, approximately 6 to 8 minutes.

If preparing ahead of time, let cool, cover and place in refrigerator.

Cooking Tips/Trouble-Shooting:

When cutting potatoes, vegetables and meat; accurate size is VERY important to the texture of the finished product.

