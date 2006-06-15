Andrianne Calvo, chef and author of "Maximum Flavor," whips up one of the Florida Marlins baseball team's favorite recipes. And she should know! She was their chef during the 2003 season when they won the World Series!

Maximum Flavor's Famous Fish Tacos

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 lb mahi mahi

1/2 bottle of Maximum Flavor Chef's Mud, or

1/4 cup lime juice

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1/4 cup orange juice

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon oregano

4 corn tortillas

Red and green cabbage, shredded

1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped

1 cup sour cream

Optional: pico de gallo

Method:

Rinse fish under cold water and pat dry. Place the fish in a re-sealable plastic bag with marinade ingredients. Marinade 4 hours or over night. In a hot skillet with a tablespoon of canola oil, sear fish on both sides to lock in juices. Cook on each side for 3 minutes.

Tear fish into chunks and set aside. In the meantime, shred the cabbage and set aside.

In a small mixing bowl, mix sour cream and cilantro.

To assemble the tacos, place corn tortilla on work surface. Add the fish, then the cabbage, and top with cilantro sour cream. I like to spice it up with some salsa or pico de gallo.

Do your food's flavors pack a powerful punch? Here are Andrianne's tips on how to make your food have the maximum flavor:

• To get the "Maximum Flavor" out of your meal, use bold flavors: garlic, lime, cilantro, oregano

• Marinade without salt to avoid pulling the moisture from your meat or fish. Add salt right before cooking

• For the tortillas, instead of just warming them up, place them in a hot skillet with garlic butter. That will give you an incredible texture and flavor.

For more information, visit: www.maximumflavor.com