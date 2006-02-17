Napoleon Is Licking His Chops Right Now!

Pastry Chef Hedy Goldsmith blends a citrus surprise with layers of puff pastry to give the decadent Meyer Lemon (or Key Lime) Napoleon a tangy kick that will tantalize your taste buds!

• Lemon Curd

Ingredients:

Zest of 4 lemons

7 egg yolks

7 whole eggs

1 1/4 cup lemon or key lime juice

3/4 lb. sugar

2 3/4 sheets gelatin

8 oz. butter, cubed

Method:

Soak gelatin sheets in ice water.

Place eggs, yolks, zest, sugar and juice in stainless steel bowl. Whisk to combine.

Place over double boiler and whisk from time to time until thick.

Off the heat, add butter cut into cubes. Whisk until dissolved.

Add softened gelatin sheets.

Pass through a fine chinoise. Cover with saran wrap allowing wrap to touch curd.

Chill overnight.

Place in piping bag with round tip.

• Phyllo Layers

Ingredients:

1 box phyllo sheets

Melted butter

Granulated sugar

Method:

Brush and sugar each layer for a total of 4 layers. Top layer just brush with butter, no sugar.

Cut into 4" x 1 1/2" rectangles.

Sandwich phyllo pieces between 2 parchment papers lined inverted granulated sugar (upside down) flat sheet pans.

Baked at 350 degrees until brown and crisp, approx. 6-8 minutes

• Tropical Salsa

Ingredients:

1 mango

1 papaya

1 pineapple kumquats

Splash of simple syrup (Simple syrup is equal parts water and sugar, heated and cooled).

Fresh mint (for chiffonade & garnish)

Method:

Cut all fruit into a small dice.

Toss with a splash of syrup and chiffonade of mint.