Sensational Summer Sides

Holly Clegg prepared these incredible dishes from her entertaining book, "The Holly Clegg Trim and Terrific Home Entertaining the Easy Way." Try these traditional recipes prepared with simplicity and flair!

• Pasta Coleslaw

(Makes 6 to 8 servings)

Pasta and coleslaw team up to create a trendy salad with a fabulous, light and creamy dressing. Purchase a bag of shredded cabbage and the hard part is done.

Ingredients:

8 ounces fussilli or farfalle pasta

2 cups shredded purple cabbage

1 cup chopped tomato

1 cup chopped green bell pepper

1/2 cup chopped green onions (scallions)

Creamy Dressing (recipe follows)

Method:

Cook the pasta according to package instructions, drain and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, mix together the cooked pasta, cabbage, tomato, bell pepper and green onions. Toss with Creamy Dressing, and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Creamy Dressing

Ingredients:

1/4 cup light mayonnaise

1/3 cup nonfat plain yogurt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon dried tarragon leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

In a small mixing bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, tarragon and salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition:

Calories 154

Protein (g) 5

Carbohydrate (g) 26

Fat (g) 3

Calories from fat (%) 18

Saturated Fat (g) 1

Dietary Fiber (g) 2

Cholesterol (mg) 3

Sodium (mg) 74

Diabetic Exchanges: 1.5 starch, 1 vegetable, 0.5 fat

•Burger Cake

(Makes 20 servings)

This cake will be the talk of the party. The yellow cake layer represents the bun, the brownie layer serves as the burger, and the yellow whipped topping makes a great mustard. Kiwi becomes the lettuce and pickles, while strawberries stand in for tomatoes. You'll be using easy cake mixes; so don't let the length of this recipe intimidate you.

Yellow Cake Layer

Ingredients:

1 (18.25-ounce) package yellow cake mix

3 egg whites

1 egg

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 1/3 cups water

1 cup confectioners sugar

2 to 3 tablespoons skim milk

1 9-inch) round Brownie Layer (recipe follows)

1 envelope whipped topping mix

1/2 cup cold milk

1 teaspoon yellow food coloring

1 1/2 cups sliced strawberries

4 kiwis, peeled and thinly sliced

1/4 teaspoon poppy seeds

Method:

Prepare the Yellow Cake Layer. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat two 9-inch round cake pans with nonstick cooking spray.

In a large mixing bowl, beat together the cake mix, egg whites, egg, oil and water until well mixed. Pour the batter into the prepared pans. (You'll need only one yellow layer for this recipe-save the remaining batter for another use like cup cakes). Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the top springs back when touched. Cool the layers in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes, then turn onto wire racks to cool.

To assemble, when the cake has cooled, split the layer in half into two 9-inch rounds with a long, serrated knife. Place bottom half on serving plate. In a small bowl, mix together the confectioners sugar and enough milk to form a spreading consistency. Spread half of the mixture on top of the yellow cake layer. Top with the cooled Brownie Layer.

In mixing bowl, beat together the whipped topping mix, cold milk, and yellow food coloring until topping is very thick and forms a peak. Spread the remaining half of the confectioners sugar mixture on top of the brownie layer to help the next layer of fruit stay in place. Cover with sliced strawberries and kiwis. Top with whipped topping mixture, making sure that the fruit is showing on all sides. Carefully place the remaining half of the yellow cake layer on top of the fruit and whipped topping. Sprinkle with poppy seeds and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Brownie Layer

Ingredients:

1 (18.25-ounce) package brownie mix

1/3 cup canola oil

1/4 cup water

2 eggs

Method:

Brownie Layer: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9-inch round cake pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In a large mixing bowl, beat together the brownie mix, oil, water, and eggs until well mixed. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the top springs back when touched. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely before using.

Nutrition:

Calories 331

Protein (g) 4

Carbohydrate (g) 53

Fat (g) 12

Calories from fat (%) 32

Saturated Fat (g) 3

Dietary Fiber (g) 1

Cholesterol (mg) 37

Sodium (mg) 361

Diabetic Exchanges: 3 other carbohydrate, 2.fat