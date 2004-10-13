Sassy Sauerkraut

Oktoberfest just wouldn't be the same without a little sauerkraut!

Salsa Olé

Yields 10 servings

Ingredients:

1 can (15 oz.) black beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup Krrrrisp Kraut® or Silver Floss® Sauerkraut, drained and chopped

1/3 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 can (4 oz.) green chilies, chopped

2 Tbsp. lime juice

2 large tomatoes, seeded and chopped

1/4 cup green onions, finely chopped

Tortilla chips, baked

Method:

In medium mixing bowl, combine all ingredients, stirring well. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving. Serve with tortilla chips.

Per 1/4 cup serving: 35 calories (5 calories from fat); 0g total fat (0g saturated fat); 0mg cholesterol; 70mg sodium; 6g total carbohydrate (2g dietary fiber; 1g sugars); 2g protein

• Kraut-Stuffed Mushroom Caps

Yields 12 servings

Ingredients:

24 large mushrooms (about 2" in diameter)

4 slices bacon

2 Tbsp. onion, minced

1 cup bread crumbs

1 cup Krrrrisp Kraut® or Silver Floss® Sauerkraut, drained and chopped

1 cup Swiss cheese, grated

Melted butter or olive oil

Method:

Preheat broiler. Scrub mushrooms and remove stems. In large skillet sauté bacon until crisp; remove from pan, crumble, and set aside. Mince mushroom stems. Add to skillet with onion and sauté until soft. Add bread crumbs and heat through. Remove from heat and add Sauerkraut, cheese, and bacon. Stuff mushroom caps with Sauerkraut mixture. Brush with melted butter or olive oil. Place stuffed mushrooms on oiled cookie sheet or broiler pan and broil until browned. Serve at once.

Cook’s Tip: Mushrooms can be stuffed in advance, then brushed with butter or olive oil and broiled just before serving.

Per 2 cap serving: 90 calories (35 calories from fat); 3.5g total fat (2g saturated fat); 10mg cholesterol; 300mg sodium; 8g total carbohydrate (1g dietary fiber; 1g sugars); 5g protein

• Confetti Tossed Salad

Yields 13 servings

Ingredients:

15 oz. Italian Blend or Spring Mix salad greens

1 pkg. (16 oz.) Krrrrisp Kraut® or Silver Floss® Sauerkraut, lightly rinsed, excess moisture squeezed out

2 cans (11 oz. each) mandarin oranges, drained

1 1/2 cups dried cranberries

1 medium apple, cored and diced

1 cup fresh raspberries

1 cup pecan pieces

1/3 cup extra sharp fat-free cheddar cheese, shredded

3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. seedless raspberry jam, softened in microwave

1/2 cup frozen (whole) raspberries, thawed, with juice

1/8 tsp. pepper

Method:

Salad

In large salad bowl, toss greens and Sauerkraut together. Top with oranges, cranberries, apple, fresh raspberries pecans, and cheese.

Dressing

In a small bowl or food processor blend together olive oil, vinegar, jam, thawed raspberries, and pepper. Drizzle a few tablespoons of the dressing over the salad for moistness and color; serve remainder on the side. Garnish with fresh raspberries.

Per 3/4 cup serving: 200 calories (100 calories from fat); 11g total fat (1.5g saturated fat); 5mg cholesterol; 250mg sodium; 24g total carbohydrate (4g dietary fiber; 13g sugars); 3g protein

• Feta and Red Bell Pepper Pizza

Yields 8 servings

Ingredients:

2 pkgs. (6.5 oz. each) pizza crust mix

6 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil (divided)

3 Tbsp. garlic, finely chopped

8 oz. feta cheese, coarsely crumbled

1 cup Krrrrisp Kraut® or Silver Floss® Sauerkraut, rinsed and chopped

2 Tbsp. fresh oregano, finely chopped

1 large red bell pepper, thinly sliced

Method:

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Combine both crust mixes and prepare according to package directions. Form one large crust and set aside. In small skillet, heat olive oil. Add chopped garlic and sauté for 3-4 minutes. Brush 4 Tbsp. olive oil and garlic mixture on dough. Bake 6 minutes.

Mix together cheese, Sauerkraut, and oregano. Top crust with oregano, cheese, and Sauerkraut mixture. Layer red pepper over all. Bake for 12 minutes. Drizzle 2 Tbsp. olive oil and garlic mixture on top of pizza. Bake an additional 3 minutes.

Cook’s Tip: May use one large frozen pizza dough in place of the packaged crust mixture.

Per 1 slice serving: 280 calories (160 calories from fat); 18g total fat (6g saturated fat); 25mg cholesterol; 730mg sodium; 21g total carbohydrate (1g dietary fiber; 3g sugars); 7g protein

• Sauerkraut and Pork Chop Casserole

Yields 4 servings

Ingredients:

4 slices thick-cut bacon

4 (8 oz.each) thick-cut pork rib chops

3 1/2 cups Krrrrisp Kraut® or Silver Floss® Sauerkraut, drained

1 medium onion, thickly sliced

1/4 tsp. pepper

Salt to taste

1 1/2 cups beer

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In large skillet, fry bacon; set aside. Brown pork chops lightly in bacon drippings. Lay strips of bacon in bottom of greased 2 1/2 quart baking dish. Place Sauerkraut on top of bacon. Lay onions over Sauerkraut. Sprinkle with pepper. Place pork chops on top and push into mixture a bit. Sprinkle lightly with salt. Pour beer around pork chops. Bake 45 to 60 minutes.

Per 1 pork chop serving: 260 calories (100 calories from fat); 11g total fat (4g saturated fat); 60mg cholesterol; 1440mg sodium; 12g total carbohydrate (8g dietary fiber; 2g sugars); 19g protein

• Chocolate Sauerkraut Cake

Yields 12 Servings

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1 1/2 cups sugar

2/3 cup butter

3 eggs

1 1/4 tsp. vanilla

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa

1 cup water

1 cup Krrrrisp Kraut® or Silver Floss® Sauerkraut, rinsed, drained, and chopped

1 can (21 oz.) cherry pie filling

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Sift together flour, baking soda, and baking powder; set aside. In large mixing bowl, cream sugar and butter. Add eggs and mix well. Stir in vanilla, salt, and cocoa. Alternately add flour mixture and water, mixing well between additions. Add Sauerkraut; mix until blended. Pour batter into a greased and floured Bundt or angel food pan. Bake 45-50 minutes. Before serving spread cherry pie filling on top of cake.

Per 1 piece serving (169g): 370 calories (120 calories from fat); 13g total fat (4g saturated fat); 55mg cholesterol; 340mg sodium; 61g total carbohydrate (3g dietary fiber; 26g sugars); 5g protein

• Coconut Crunch Surprise Bars

Yields 36 servings

Ingredients:

Crust

1 pkg. (18.25 oz.) German chocolate cake mix

1/2 cup crushed pretzels

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 egg

Filling

1/4 cup sugar

1 cup dark corn syrup

2 eggs

3/4 cup pecans, chopped

1 cup butterscotch chips

1 cup coconut

1 1/4 cup Krrrrisp Kraut® or Silver Floss® Sauerkraut, rinsed and drained

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In large bowl, combine all crust ingredients; mix at low speed until blended. Press into bottom of greased 9" x 13" inch pan. Bake 15 minutes or until crust puffs up and appears dry; cool 5 minutes. In large bowl, combine sugar, corn syrup, and eggs; mix at low speed until well blended. Stir in remaining ingredients and spoon evenly over partially baked crust. Bake an additional 30 to 40 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 10 minutes, then run a knife around sides of pan to loosen. Cool an additional hour and cut into bars.

Per 1 bar serving (60g): 220 calories (90 calories from fat); 10g total fat (6g saturated fat); 25mg cholesterol; 230mg sodium; 31g total carbohydrate (1g dietary fiber; 22g sugars); 2g protein

• Sauerkraut Brownies

Yields 12 servings

Ingredients:

3/4 cup salted butter

1 1/2 cups sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp. almond extract

1/2 cup + 2 Tbsp. flour

1/2 cup + 2 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

1 pkg. (16 oz.) Krrrrisp Kraut® or Silver Floss® Sauerkraut, rinsed and drained

1 cup water (approximate)

1/2 cup whole pecans

1/2 cup butterscotch chips

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9" x 9" baking pan with foil and spray with cooking spray. In medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in sugar until blended, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and beat in eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Stir in almond extract. In a medium bowl sift the flour and cocoa together. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture, stirring until combined. In a blender, puree Sauerkraut with approximately 1 cup water. Drain, then squeeze the Sauerkraut until water is removed. Mix Sauerkraut into batter. Stir in pecans and butterscotch chips. Spread mixture into prepared pan. Bake 45 to 50 minutes.

Cook’s Tip: May substitute walnuts or almonds for pecans; instead of butterscotch chips try chocolate, white chocolate, or peanut butter.

Per 1 brownie serving (135g): 340 calories (170 calories from fat); 19g total fat (11g saturated fat); 85mg cholesterol; 260mg sodium; 41g total carbohydrate (3g dietary fiber; 32g sugars); 4g protein