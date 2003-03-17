Good Eating and Cooking Irish

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a feast chef Brendan Keenan from the Art Institute of New York City.

Saint Bridgets Colcannon

Serves 10

Ingredients:

3 # Idaho potatoes.( peeled & cut in ¼ s)

1 ½ # green cabbage ( Savoy), finely shredded )

6 oz diced onion,

4 oz finely chopped leeks,

4 cloves garlic, minced.

1 teaspoon of caraway seeds,

4 oz butter,

6 oz milk / cream ( scalded )

Salt & pepper to taste.

Garnish: chopped parsley, chopped scallions,

Method:

1. Cover potatoes with cold salted water, bring to boil & simmer until tender

2. Meanwhile sweat onion, garlic and leeks until tender

3. Add the cabbage and caraway seeds ,cook 3-5 mins.

4. Drain potatoes well, and mash until smooth

5. Add cabbage mixture, milk/cream, mix well and season to taste

6. Garnish with chopped scallions and parsley

Braised Lamb Shanks in Guinness

Ingredients:

10 Lamb Shanks

4 oz vegetable oil

6 oz flour

Mirepoix

1 # onion

1 # carrot

1 celery

all large dice

2 Tbsp garlic (minced)

3 Tbs tomato puree

8 oz canned tomato - chopped

2 bottles of Guiness

1 pint Red wine

1 qt Brown stock

Sachet: Bayleaf, Thyme, Rosemary, Parsley Stems

Salt & Pepper

6 oz butter cubes

Rosemary stems for garnish

Method:

1. Season lamb shanks and dust with flour

2. Heat oil to smoke point and brown shanks all around (do not burn)

3. Remove shanks, add onion and garlic, cook until lightly brown, then add celery and carrot

4. Add tomatoes and puree, cook for 1-2 minutes. Deglaze with Guinness and red wine

5. Reduce by half and add stock and sachet

6. Bring to a boil, cover and place in 325 F oven

7. Braise until tender (2 - 2 ½ hours). Remove lid for last 45 minutes, turning shanks periodically

8. Remove Shanks and sachet, degrease, correct consistency of sauce, season to taste and finish with whole butter

Garnish: chopped parsley, chopped scallions,

Method:

1. Cover potatoes with cold salted water, bring to boil & simmer until tender

2. Meanwhile sweat onion, garlic and leeks until tender

3. Add the cabbage and caraway seeds ,cook 3-5 mins.

4. Drain potatoes well, and mash until smooth

5. Add cabbage mixture, milk/cream, mix well and season to taste

6. Garnish with chopped scallions and parsley

Roasted " Boyne Valley" Honey Glazed Root Vegetables

Serves 15

Ingredients:

2# Beetroot

2# White Turnips

2# Carrots; (peeled)

2# parsnips; (peeled)

4 Cloves garlic; (minced)

1 Tablespoon ginger; (minced)

4 oz duck fat; if available or melted butter

3 tablespoons honey

Salt & Pepper to taste

Garnish: Chopped Watercress

Method:

1. Cut all root vegetables into 1" dice

2. Sweat garlic and ginger in duck fat / butter

3. Toss garlic/ginger mix, honey, salt / pepper with each vegetables separately

4. Place in roasting pan and roast at 325 degrees, until vegetables are al dente and caramelized

5. Toss vegetables with watercress and serve

"Tipsy Trifle" Irish Whiskey Trifle with 'Saint Brendan's' Irish Cream Custard Sauce

Plain Genoise sponge (or equivalent.)

Strawberries (small diced)

Garnish:

Raspberries

Chopped Hazelnuts

Sugar

Mint Leaves

Sugar Syrup ( 1# water & 1# sugar boiled )

Irish whiskey

Method:

1.Gently stew fruit and sugar for 3-5 minutes.(Save 1/3 of fruit for garnish)

2. Spritz with whiskey & allow to cool

3. Add whiskey to sugar syrup & imbibe sponge

4. Cut sponge into ¼ " - ½ " cubes.

Assembly:

1. Line an individual mold with plastic wrap

2. Layer cubes of sponge & fruit finish with layer of sponge

3. Press down and allow to chill for 1-2 hours

St. Brendan's Sauce:

10 egg yolks

1 pint heavy cream

1 pint milk

6 oz sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

4oz St. Brendan's Irish Cream

Method:

1. In a heavy bottomed saucepan scald heavy cream, milk & vanilla

2. In a bowl mix the egg yolks and sugar

3. Slowly pour milk over the egg mix stirring constantly

4. Pour mix back into saucepan, cook over low heat STIRRING CONSTANTLY.

5. The sauce will thicken (coats back of spoon)

6. Immediately strain into a chilled bowl and allow to cool

7. When sauce is cold, add the Irish cream

Plating:

1. Un-mold trifle onto center of plate

2. Arrange sauce and fruit around trifle

3. Sprinkle with chopped nuts, place mint leaf on top