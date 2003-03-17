Good Eating and Cooking Irish
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a feast chef Brendan Keenan from the Art Institute of New York City.
Saint Bridgets Colcannon
Serves 10
Ingredients:
3 # Idaho potatoes.( peeled & cut in ¼ s)
1 ½ # green cabbage ( Savoy), finely shredded )
6 oz diced onion,
4 oz finely chopped leeks,
4 cloves garlic, minced.
1 teaspoon of caraway seeds,
4 oz butter,
6 oz milk / cream ( scalded )
Salt & pepper to taste.
Garnish: chopped parsley, chopped scallions,
Method:
1. Cover potatoes with cold salted water, bring to boil & simmer until tender
2. Meanwhile sweat onion, garlic and leeks until tender
3. Add the cabbage and caraway seeds ,cook 3-5 mins.
4. Drain potatoes well, and mash until smooth
5. Add cabbage mixture, milk/cream, mix well and season to taste
6. Garnish with chopped scallions and parsley
Braised Lamb Shanks in Guinness
Ingredients:
10 Lamb Shanks
4 oz vegetable oil
6 oz flour
Mirepoix
1 # onion
1 # carrot
1 celery
all large dice
2 Tbsp garlic (minced)
3 Tbs tomato puree
8 oz canned tomato - chopped
2 bottles of Guiness
1 pint Red wine
1 qt Brown stock
Sachet: Bayleaf, Thyme, Rosemary, Parsley Stems
Salt & Pepper
6 oz butter cubes
Rosemary stems for garnish
Method:
1. Season lamb shanks and dust with flour
2. Heat oil to smoke point and brown shanks all around (do not burn)
3. Remove shanks, add onion and garlic, cook until lightly brown, then add celery and carrot
4. Add tomatoes and puree, cook for 1-2 minutes. Deglaze with Guinness and red wine
5. Reduce by half and add stock and sachet
6. Bring to a boil, cover and place in 325 F oven
7. Braise until tender (2 - 2 ½ hours). Remove lid for last 45 minutes, turning shanks periodically
8. Remove Shanks and sachet, degrease, correct consistency of sauce, season to taste and finish with whole butter
Roasted " Boyne Valley" Honey Glazed Root Vegetables
Serves 15
Ingredients:
2# Beetroot
2# White Turnips
2# Carrots; (peeled)
2# parsnips; (peeled)
4 Cloves garlic; (minced)
1 Tablespoon ginger; (minced)
4 oz duck fat; if available or melted butter
3 tablespoons honey
Salt & Pepper to taste
Garnish: Chopped Watercress
Method:
1. Cut all root vegetables into 1" dice
2. Sweat garlic and ginger in duck fat / butter
3. Toss garlic/ginger mix, honey, salt / pepper with each vegetables separately
4. Place in roasting pan and roast at 325 degrees, until vegetables are al dente and caramelized
5. Toss vegetables with watercress and serve
"Tipsy Trifle" Irish Whiskey Trifle with 'Saint Brendan's' Irish Cream Custard Sauce
Plain Genoise sponge (or equivalent.)
Strawberries (small diced)
Garnish:
Raspberries
Chopped Hazelnuts
Sugar
Mint Leaves
Sugar Syrup ( 1# water & 1# sugar boiled )
Irish whiskey
Method:
1.Gently stew fruit and sugar for 3-5 minutes.(Save 1/3 of fruit for garnish)
2. Spritz with whiskey & allow to cool
3. Add whiskey to sugar syrup & imbibe sponge
4. Cut sponge into ¼ " - ½ " cubes.
Assembly:
1. Line an individual mold with plastic wrap
2. Layer cubes of sponge & fruit finish with layer of sponge
3. Press down and allow to chill for 1-2 hours
St. Brendan's Sauce:
10 egg yolks
1 pint heavy cream
1 pint milk
6 oz sugar
1 tsp vanilla essence
4oz St. Brendan's Irish Cream
Method:
1. In a heavy bottomed saucepan scald heavy cream, milk & vanilla
2. In a bowl mix the egg yolks and sugar
3. Slowly pour milk over the egg mix stirring constantly
4. Pour mix back into saucepan, cook over low heat STIRRING CONSTANTLY.
5. The sauce will thicken (coats back of spoon)
6. Immediately strain into a chilled bowl and allow to cool
7. When sauce is cold, add the Irish cream
Plating:
1. Un-mold trifle onto center of plate
2. Arrange sauce and fruit around trifle
3. Sprinkle with chopped nuts, place mint leaf on top