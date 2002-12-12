Good Eating: Lobster Spaghetti

Giacomo Ciabattini, executive chef of culinary development at the Olive Garden, shows you how to enjoy an Italian Christmas.

Ingredients:

2 (1.5 lb. each) lobsters

1 tsp. dry thyme

1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning

1/8 tsp. crushed red pepper

1 oz. extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 cup white wine

1 pt. heavy cream

6 oz. fresh spinach

5 oz. Roma tomatoes, diced

1 cold stick of butter, cut into pieces

2 oz. sherry

1 tsp. salt and ½ tsp. pepper

12 oz. dry spaghetti (follow box directions for cooking pasta)

Method:

Preparing the lobster:

Boil water in pot large enough to hold the lobsters

Drop lobsters in pot and boil for 3 minutes

When finished cooking, remove lobsters from pot

Twist off the two front claws where they join the body

Using the back of a knife, crack the claws open and remove meat from tail and body and cut in half lengthwise

Season lobster with Old Bay, thyme and crushed red pepper

Preparing the sauce:

Heat olive oil in large pot

Sauté onions over medium heat until translucent, approximately 4 minutes

Add garlic and saute another minute, add wine and sherry, salt and pepper.

Add lobster

Bring to boil, cook for 4 minutes

Remove lobster meat from sauce and set aside, cook another 4 minutes

Add cream and bring to a boil for 7 minutes

Strain sauce and add liquid back to the pan

Add spinach and tomatoes and butter and bring to a boil

Add lobster to reheat

Preparing the spaghetti:

Cook spaghetti to al dente (or according to package instructions)

Drain

Preparing Lobster Spaghetti entree:

Partly coat pasta with sauce, transfer to large bowl (or individual dishes), top with lobster and remaining sauce