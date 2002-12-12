Good Eating: Lobster Spaghetti
Giacomo Ciabattini, executive chef of culinary development at the Olive Garden, shows you how to enjoy an Italian Christmas.
Ingredients:
2 (1.5 lb. each) lobsters
1 tsp. dry thyme
1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning
1/8 tsp. crushed red pepper
1 oz. extra-virgin olive oil
1 medium onion, diced
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
1 cup white wine
1 pt. heavy cream
6 oz. fresh spinach
5 oz. Roma tomatoes, diced
1 cold stick of butter, cut into pieces
2 oz. sherry
1 tsp. salt and ½ tsp. pepper
12 oz. dry spaghetti (follow box directions for cooking pasta)
Method:
Preparing the lobster:
Boil water in pot large enough to hold the lobsters
Drop lobsters in pot and boil for 3 minutes
When finished cooking, remove lobsters from pot
Twist off the two front claws where they join the body
Using the back of a knife, crack the claws open and remove meat from tail and body and cut in half lengthwise
Season lobster with Old Bay, thyme and crushed red pepper
Preparing the sauce:
Heat olive oil in large pot
Sauté onions over medium heat until translucent, approximately 4 minutes
Add garlic and saute another minute, add wine and sherry, salt and pepper.
Add lobster
Bring to boil, cook for 4 minutes
Remove lobster meat from sauce and set aside, cook another 4 minutes
Add cream and bring to a boil for 7 minutes
Strain sauce and add liquid back to the pan
Add spinach and tomatoes and butter and bring to a boil
Add lobster to reheat
Preparing the spaghetti:
Cook spaghetti to al dente (or according to package instructions)
Drain
Preparing Lobster Spaghetti entree:
Partly coat pasta with sauce, transfer to large bowl (or individual dishes), top with lobster and remaining sauce