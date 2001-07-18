Good Eating: Super Smoothies

What better way to beat the summer heat, than with these three mouth-watering super smoothies as prepared by body experts Mary Corpening Whiteford and Sara Corpening Barber.

Fountain of Youth

1 cup low-fat cherry yogurt

1/4 cup cranberry juice

1 cup frozen pitted cherries

3/4 cup frozen unsweetened blueberries

Method

• Combine the yogurt and cranberry juice in a blender.

• Add the cherries and berries.

• Blend until smooth

Morning Sickness Solution

1 1/2 cups diced pears

1/2 cup low-fat peach yogurt

1/2 cup pear nectar

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

3-5 ice cubes (crushed)

Method

• Combine pears, peach yogurt, and pear nectar in blender.

• Add all the remaining ingredients.

• Blend until smooth.

Hydro-Rejuvenator

1 1/2 cups diced honeydew melon

1 cup lemon-lime Gatorade

3/4 cup frozen green grapes

Pinch of salt

Method

• Combine the honeydew melon and gatorade in a blender.

• Add the grapes and salt.

• Blend until smooth.

• Serve immediately.