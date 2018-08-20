Expand / Collapse search
Florida woman in wheelchair spotted riding in pickup bed

By Fox 13 Tampa | Fox News
A Tampa resident said he thought he'd seen it all, until he recorded video of a woman in a wheelchair, in the back of a pickup truck, in what he described as a 'redneck Uber.' Video

A Tampa resident said he thought he'd seen it all - until taking a drive down Interstate 75 Tuesday afternoon. 

Billy BigRig recorded video of a woman in a wheelchair, in the back of a pickup truck, driving down Fowler Avenue in Tampa. 

Billy said he first spotted what he called a "redneck Uber" driving south on Interstate 75.

When the white pickup truck exited onto Fowler Avenue, Billy began recording. 

"Grandma is sitting in the back of the truck in a wheelchair," Billy can be heard saying on the video. "She's strapped in, too. Look!"

The woman is accompanied in the back of the truck by a couple of pieces of lumber, a tire, a workbox, and what appears to be a traffic cone. 

Tampa police say riding in the back of a pickup truck on a main roadway, such as Fowler Avenue, would not be considered legal.

This story originally appeared on Fox 13