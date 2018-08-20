Florida woman in wheelchair spotted riding in pickup bed
A Tampa resident said he thought he'd seen it all - until taking a drive down Interstate 75 Tuesday afternoon.
Billy BigRig recorded video of a woman in a wheelchair, in the back of a pickup truck, driving down Fowler Avenue in Tampa.
Billy said he first spotted what he called a "redneck Uber" driving south on Interstate 75.
When the white pickup truck exited onto Fowler Avenue, Billy began recording.
"Grandma is sitting in the back of the truck in a wheelchair," Billy can be heard saying on the video. "She's strapped in, too. Look!"
The woman is accompanied in the back of the truck by a couple of pieces of lumber, a tire, a workbox, and what appears to be a traffic cone.
Tampa police say riding in the back of a pickup truck on a main roadway, such as Fowler Avenue, would not be considered legal.