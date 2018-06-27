Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Safety

Speeder caught driving 120 mph in a construction asks for a warning, gets something much worse

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
ISP

 (ISP)

Maybe it does hurt to ask.

An Indiana State Police officer pulled over a driver for doing 120 mph in a 60 mph construction zone on the outskirts of the city this week, and the man had the nerve to ask if he could get off for a warning.

Instead, he got some time in jail.

Communications officer Sgt. John Perrine posted images of the incident on Twitter, complete with a face palm emoji symbolizing his disbelief.

He said that Trooper Nick Klingkammer was on patrol in his unmarked Ford Mustang when he spotted the scofflaw flying down I-69 in an Infiniti Q60 sports coupe.

mustang

The Indiana State Police has a fleet of undercover Ford Mustangs like this one, which was involved in a separate law enforcement action.  (ISP)

After denying the driver's request for clemency, Klingkammer took him to jail.

Perrine told The Drive that the driver faces a maximum sentence of 365 days in jail and $5,000 in fines if convicted on the charges he now faces.

The incident happened just days after another Indiana State Police officer went viral and was called a "hero" for pulling over a driver going too slowly in the passing lane

The updated 2018 Ford Mustang GT is the most powerful one ever and is available with a performance package that makes it even more fun on the track. FoxNews.com Automotive Editor Gary Gastelu went to the Monticello Motor Club to try it out.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.