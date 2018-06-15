Busted! Firefighters break illegally parked car's windows to run hose through it

If you thought getting towed was the worst thing that can happen when you park in front of a fire hydrant, think again.

Firefighters responding to a house fire in Hamilton Township, N.J., on Thursday night broke the front windows of an Acura sedan to run a hose through it and posted photos of their work on Facebook as a warning to would-be scofflaws.

The car was parked behind another car, making it impossible for the emergency crews to just push it out of the way.

“This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant…Reminder, it is against the law to park in front of a fire hydrant,” the post said.

According to Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano, who has served as a New Jersey Superior Court Judge, firefighters are immune from liability for damages in cases like this, as long as they are directly related to their firefighting duties.

A department spokesman told NJ.com that the fire was brought under control in around 20 minutes.