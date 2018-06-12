Trump shows off 'The Beast' to Kim during historic Singapore summit

President Trump gave North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un a rare look into his presidential limo – dubbed “The Beast” – on Tuesday after the two ate lunch during their historic summit in Singapore.

The media spotted Trump and Kim approaching the limousine, adorned with an American flag. Trump gestured to the car and then a Secret Service agent opened the right passenger door.

Kim could be seen smiling as he looked inside the vehicle.

After all the chumminess between the two leaders was over, Trump and Kim signed a document stating that Pyongyang would work toward “complete denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula.

Trump did not refer to the document as a treaty or agreement. Trump said at a press conference that he will be ending joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea. He also said Kim agreed to destroy a 'major' missile testing site, but did not offer specific details.

The joint declaration states that the U.S. has committed to providing "security guarantees" to Pyongyang.

