Will Power wins Indianapolis 500 after Danica Patrick crashes out in last race of her career

Australian driver Will Power won Sunday's Indianapolis 500 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"He was so determined for this one, and he did it," his wife, Liz Power, said. She was later seen embracing her husband before he drank from a celebratory glass bottle of milk -- and poured some on his head.

Earlier, Danica Patrick ended the last race of her professional career by crashing out on lap 68 of the race, in Turn 2 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Patrick lost control of the car and hit hard in the outside wall, sliding back down across the track and into the inside barrier. The crash can be seen in videos posted to Twitter.

"She has been checked, released and cleared from the infield hospital," Indianapolis Motor Speedway tweeted.

Last week, the 36-year-old qualified seventh for the final start of her career. She hadn't competed in an IndyCar since 2011.

“Qualifying at Indy is a thing,” Patrick wrote in an Instagram post. “It’s special. Stressful. Rewarding. Depressing. Scary. Easy. Fast. It can change from day to day. Lap to lap. Year to year. You just never know....so I don’t take the good days for granted.”

Patrick, who shot to prominence by finishing fourth as a rookie in 2005, announced months ago that she would step away from racing after Sunday's race. It was supposed to triumphantly cap her "Danica Double," which began at the Daytona 500, where she also crashed out well short of the finish.

"I mean, today was really disappointing for what we were hoping for and what you want from your last race," she said, "but I'm grateful for all of it. I just wish I could have finished stronger."

In the lead-up to Sunday's race, Patrick shared a photo on Instagram.

“This is just a chapter in the book,” Patrick captioned the post. “Today feels heavy, but only because the chapter finishing has meant so much to me. Thank you for the memories. I am at a lack of words today.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.