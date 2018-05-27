Indianapolis 500 drivers, race time and how to watch

The Indianapolis 500 is underway.

“The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” kicked off Sunday afternoon at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana.

Below, you can find out information about the race and how to tune in.

How can I watch the race live?

ABC is currently airing the Indy 500 on TV.

IndyCar fans can check out the action online by live-streaming the race on ESPN's website. A login from a participating TV provider is required.

What should I know about this year’s race?

Thirty-three drivers are taking part in the 500-mile competition.

Ahead of the race, Ed Carpenter took the top starting spot for the third year in a row. Drivers Simon Pagenaud and Will Power nabbed the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively.

Danica Patrick -- Carpenter's teammate -- is also competing. She qualified seventh for the final start of her career.

The first female to lead at Indy hasn't competed in an IndyCar since 2011.

“Qualifying at Indy is a thing,” Patrick wrote in an Instagram post. “It’s special. Stressful. Rewarding. Depressing. Scary. Easy. Fast. It can change from day to day. Lap to lap. Year to year. You just never know....so I don’t take the good days for granted.”

Helio Castroneves is also among this year's drivers: he's chasing a record-tying fourth 500 win from the No. 8 starting spot next to Patrick.

Who was the 2017 winner?

Takuma Sato was the 2017 champion. Sato, the first Japanese winner at Indy, will start this year's race 16th from the inside of Row 6.

What else should I know?

Winning drivers famously drink milk -- and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway explains the history behind it online.

It says that “Louis Meyer regularly drank buttermilk to refresh himself on a hot day and happened to drink some in Victory Lane as a matter of habit after winning the 1936 race. An executive with what was then the Milk Foundation was so elated when he saw the moment captured in a photograph in the sports section of his newspaper the following morning that he vowed to make sure it would be repeated in coming years.”

The speedway adds, “There was a period between 1947-55 when milk was apparently no longer offered, but the practice was revived in 1956 and has been a tradition ever since.”

The Indiana Dairy Association revealed May 23 that 17 out of the 33 drivers in the 2018 race have requested whole milk.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.