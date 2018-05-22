Expand / Collapse search
Angry woman caught driving her car into path of half marathon

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Isn’t that cheating?

A driver in Plymouth, U.K, took a dangerous turn when she pulled her car onto the course of a half marathon passing through town.

The moment when a woman tried to drive into the route of the Plymouth half marathon - while the race was underway. See SWNS story SWRACE; One of Devon's most successful athletes has slammed a woman who drove her car on the route of race in Plymouth this morning. Hundreds of participants were left aghast as the woman knocked over road closure cones and attempted to cross the path of runners taking part in the Britain's Ocean City Half Marathon today. The incident, which was captured on film by eyewitness Rob Bricknell, left many people in shock - one of whom was Plymouth's GB Sprint Hurdler David King. He took to Twitter to express his disbelief. He described it as "disgusting behaviour" and said "you need to watch the video to believe it".

The woman was caught on video driving slowly thorough a barrier of traffic cones and into the path of the runners, even as one of them started pushing on her car’s hood in a failed attempt to stop her, SWNS reports.

Enough people eventually got into her way that she had no choice but to pull over, and she was approached by a casually-dressed woman who identified herself as a police officer and told her “you’re breaking the law.”

"I can't get out,” the driver said. “Listen, I have tried to get out every which way. I have a workshop in Okehampton. I have had no information. I went very slowly."

A highway official quickly arrived on the scene and told her to stay put, to which she replied "you phone the workshop."

Local Minister of Parliament Luke Pollard tweeted that the mishap was a “national embarrassment” in light of recent terror attacks involving cars being used as weapons.

No one was injured in the incident. Police have not yet said if the driver will be charged with any serious crimes.

