Vladimir Putin debuts Russia's new presidential limousine

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the Kremlin for his inaugural ceremony on Monday in a new limousine designed to rival President Trump’s “Beast.”

The massive vehicle is the first from the country’s Kortezh (Russian for “cortege”) project, which aims to develop a domestic luxury brand for government officials and private customers.

The new President Vladimir Putin's Russian-made limousine, part of the Cortege project, drives during an inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 7, 2018. Sputnik/Vitaly Belousov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. - RC16EF0B4EB0

Expected to be sold under the Auris name, plans for the lineup include a standard size sedan, utility vehicle and van.

The limousine is the first Russian-made state car since the country’s leaders started using Mercedes-built vehicles in 1997. Details on it are mostly secret, but it is believed to be equipped with various security features and powered by either a V8 or V12 engine that was designed with input from Porsche.

President Trump has been riding around in a very old car since he took office last year, but Fox News has learned exclusively that he'll be getting an all-new Cadillac-branded model in time to take a road trip in it this summer.

Putin won’t have the newest car among world leaders for very long, however. The U.S. Secret Service is currently putting the finishing touches on the all-new truck-based, Cadillac-branded limousines that will replace the ones currently used to transport Trump and other government officials.

The agency told Fox News that the new vehicles will be put into service this summer.

