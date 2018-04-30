Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Custom

Kim Jong Un's limousine is a portable potty in disguise, reports say

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
AP

 (AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s motorcade may not be as indestructible as Trump’s fleet of bombproof “Beast” limousines, but it reportedly offers one feature the U.S. president has to live without: a traveling toilet.

A defector who served on the North Korean Guard Command told The Washington Post that Kim brings a secret restroom everywhere he goes, mostly a security measure meant to keep foreign intelligence operatives from collecting any of his excrement in an attempt to determine the state of his health.

North Korean security persons run by a car carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the North side for a lunch break after a morning session of a summit meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone Friday, April 27, 2018. Their discussions will be expected to focus on whether the North can be persuaded to give up its nuclear bombs. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP)

 (AP)

Other sources with knowledge of the procedure have previously told the Daily NK news outlet that regardless of whether his entourage is traveling by train, sedan or off-road vehicle, one of the vehicles always has a built-in toilet for Kim’s private use, Autoblog reports.

“There are multiple vehicles within the convoy so that people cannot tell which one he is in, and there is a separate car that acts as his restroom," a source said.

FILE - In this Friday, April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean security persons run by a car carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the North side for a lunch break after a morning meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone. When Kim returned to the northern side of Panmunjom, a dozen bodyguards, all wearing black suits and blue ties, surrounded the vehicle and jogged beside it as it made its way to the North.(Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)

 (AP)

Kim visited South Korea last week in a parade of similar armored Mercedes-Benz limousines, any one of which could have been the alleged comfort station. Analysts aren’t even sure where North Korea got the cars from, let alone how they are equipped, as U.N. sanctions prevent the North Korean government from buying them directly from the automaker.

Former U.S. Secret Service agent Dan Bongino told Fox News that he witnessed over 50 heads of state being transported during his time protecting presidents and never heard of something like a limousine lavatory.

“If true, it really speaks to the paranoia of the North Korean regime,” Bongino said.

U.S. President Donald Trump enters his limousine as he arrives at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RC1412FAB5D0

The doors on the U.S. president's limousine are eight inches thick and has fixed bombproof windows.  (Reuters)

Photos of the North Korean cars suggest they aren’t quite as protective as the White House’s heavily armored Cadillacs, as the windows wind down and the doors don’t appear to be as thick.

Trump’s Cadillacs are also protected against noxious gas, which could come in handy in the parking lot of the upcoming USA-North Korea summit if the wind starts blowing the wrong way.

TRUMP'S NEW PRESIDENTIAL LIMOUSINE TO DEBUT THIS SUMMER:

President Trump has been riding around in a very old car since he took office last year, but Fox News has learned exclusively that he'll be getting an all-new Cadillac-branded model in time to take a road trip in it this summer.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him on Twitter @garygastelu