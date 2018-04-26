Japanese company builds working 'Transformers'-like robot that turns into a car

A Japanese technology firm has built a robot that can transform into a car.

The “J-deite RIDE” takes 60 seconds to change from being a humanoid robot that can walk – very slowly – into a drivable, but not street legal car.

It’s the culmination of a project that began fifteen years ago and has gone through several smaller permutations.

The 12-foot-tall final product is a joint venture between Brave Robotics, another robotics company named Astric, and amusement park ride builder Sansei Technologies, according to Reuters.

Its creators don’t plan to save the world with it, but will be showcasing it at events in an effort to inspire imagination.