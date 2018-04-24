Man jailed after giving middle finger to speed camera

A driver who flipped the bird at a traffic camera is about to be a jailbird.

A court in England has sentenced Timothy Hill, 67, to eight months in prison after he was caught using an illegal laser jammer to avoid speeding tickets.

While investigating him for the infraction, the 67-year-old was spotted behind the wheel of his Range Rover while giving the middle finger to mobile traffic cameras on three separate occasions, SWNS reports.

“If you want to attract our attention, repeatedly gesturing at police camera vans with your middle finger while you’re driving a distinctive car fitted with a laser jammer is an excellent way to do it,” the head of traffic enforcement for North Yorkshire said after the sentencing.

Hill initially denied the accusations against him, but later fessed up after admitting he’d thrown the device into a river in an attempt to avoid prosecution. He pled guilty to perverting the course of justice, but wasn’t charged with speeding since the jammer prevented police from determining how fast he was driving.