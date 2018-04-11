Expand / Collapse search
Hellcat-powered Ram Rebel TRX set to be the most powerful pickup ever, report says

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Ram Rebel TRX concept was revealed in 2016

The Ram Rebel TRX concept was revealed in 2016  (Ram)

Ram is working on two high performance pickups, including the most-powerful one ever made.

Sources tell 5thGenRams.com that the automaker will soon be launching a Ram 1500 inspired by the Rebel TRX concept truck that was shown two years ago.

The Rebel TRX concept has a 575 hp supercharged V8 and 13-inches of wheel travel.  (Ram)

The report says that it will be offered with both a new 520 hp 7.0-liter V8 called the Banshee and the 707 hp supercharged V8 currently available in the Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcats and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Unlike those street machines, the TRX Concept was designed to take on the Ford F-150 Raptor as a high speed, off-road truck designed for flying across the desert at triple-digit speeds, with a wide stance and long-travel suspension.

The 2019 Ram Rebel gets a milder off-road package than the TRX will deliver.  (Ram)

Prototypes of the production version based on the recently introduced 2019 Ram 1500 have been already been spotted being tested, and the trucks are expected to arrive for the 2021 model year.

Sales of the Ram 1500 are on a roll and the company hopes to keep the momentum going with an all new truck that's bigger and better in every way.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him on Twitter @garygastelu