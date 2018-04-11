Hellcat-powered Ram Rebel TRX set to be the most powerful pickup ever, report says

Ram is working on two high performance pickups, including the most-powerful one ever made.

Sources tell 5thGenRams.com that the automaker will soon be launching a Ram 1500 inspired by the Rebel TRX concept truck that was shown two years ago.

The report says that it will be offered with both a new 520 hp 7.0-liter V8 called the Banshee and the 707 hp supercharged V8 currently available in the Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcats and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Unlike those street machines, the TRX Concept was designed to take on the Ford F-150 Raptor as a high speed, off-road truck designed for flying across the desert at triple-digit speeds, with a wide stance and long-travel suspension.

Prototypes of the production version based on the recently introduced 2019 Ram 1500 have been already been spotted being tested, and the trucks are expected to arrive for the 2021 model year.