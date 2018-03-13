Expand / Collapse search
Act now! Elvis Presley's big blue Mercedes-Benz is on sale

Fox News
Elvis drove the Benz during his later years.

Used car liquidation sales are pretty common, but you rarely find vehicles that were previously owned by royalty being offered at a discount.

A blue 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280 SEL sedan that was originally purchased by The King, as in Elvis Presley, is now parked in the Daniel Schmitt & Co. Classic Car Gallery in St. Louis, and the price for it was recently slashed.

elvis

Elvis purchased the 1971 280 SEL from a Memphis Mercedes-Benz dealer in December of 1970.  (Daniel Schmitt & Co.)

The classy classic was purchased new by Presley. Originally red, he had it repainted blue. Likely to match his 1970 Mercedes-Benz 600, not his suede shoes, which he gave away a decade before.

elvis

As its name implies, the 280 SEL had a 2.8-liter inline-six engine that put out a whopping 160 hp.  (Daniel Schmitt & Co.)

The long-wheelbase four-door is powered by a smooth 2.8-liter inline-six engine and features air conditioning , power steering, power brakes, power windows, power everything! Well, except seats. It also doesn't have an 8-Track player or casette, so you'll have to hope you can find one of Presley's tunes on the Bekcer AM/FM radio, which works.

elvis

The car is in museum quality condition.  (Daniel Schmitt & Co.)

Following the star's death in 1977, the big Benz spent most of its life in the now-shuttered Smokey Mountain Car Museum and is in fantastic condition, especially considering it has over 80,000 miles on the odometer.

As for the price on the hood, it had been $199,900, but is now just $139,900. That’s over three times what The Hagerty Price Guide says similar cars are worth, but similar cars aren’t available in this kind of ‘royal’ blue.

ELVIS' SECRET CHEVY VAN UNCOVERED:

AmeriCarna host and three-time NASCAR championship winning crew chief Ray Evernham talks about Jeff Gordon's retirement and takes ups behind the scenes at Graceland.