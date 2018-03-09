Break out the bell bottoms because a Chevrolet dealer resurrected the 1970s Cheyenne Super 10

Wells is the kind of sleepy little Minnesota farming town where you’d expect to see everyone driving around in old pickup trucks. Or maybe brand new trucks that just look old.

Blake Greenfield Chevrolet Buick has been making some big news on the custom pickup scene with a Silverado build that’s been dressed up like a 1970s Cheyenne Super 10.

Greenfield tells Fox News that he got the idea last fall when they took delivery of a Silverado painted a special order Woodland Green color that gave it an old school look. He decided to run with it and turn it into an eye-catching retro truck that he could use as a promotional vehicle for the dealership, with no plans to put it on sale.

With fond memories of a 1973 Chevy pickup that his dad drove until his death in 2004 in mind, Greenfield and his team designed decals for the sides and tailgate to give the Silverado a trimmed-out two-tone look. Then they bolted metal Cheyenne badges to the fenders, added Big 10 logos on the bed, lifted the suspension and strapped on a set of white wagon rims for the full moustache-era effect. It’s like a Cheyenne Super 10 greatest hits.

Not long after they parked it out front of the showroom, someone driving by stopped to take a photo and posted it to their Facebook page where it quickly blew up. The next thing he knew, Greenfield was getting interest in it from all over the country, so he decided to turn it into a package and offer as a dealer-installed $5,995 option that includes chrome door handles and mirror caps if the donor truck doesn’t have them. It's also available through a sister dealership in Spring Valley.

Greenfield’s built a handful so far, including a black and white standard cab and a blue and silver crew cab with paint instead of decals that a fellow flew in from New York to pick up. It’s become so popular that at least one other Chevy dealer is already copying it, and even Dale Earnhardt took notice and tweeted out “Damn this is a good idea.”

And it’s one that Greenfield says he’s glad that he had. Not because he’s making a fortune off it (at least not yet!), but because of how much fun he’s been having watching it put smiles on the faces of like-minded fans.

2019 CHEVROLET SILVERADO REVEALED: