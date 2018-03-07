NASCAR driver Matt DiBenedetto asks for money on Twitter and gets it

NASCAR driver Matt DiBenedetto took to Twitter on Monday looking for money, and he got it from some surprising sources.

DiBenedetto’s Go Fas Racing Ford has a charter that guarantees it a spot in all of the NASCAR Cup races, but the team found itself without a sponsor to cover expenses for this weekend’s race in Phoenix.

So DiBenedetto posted a video plea to his 53,000 followers asking for help getting in touch with businesses that might be interested in getting involved and having their name plastered on his car for the race.

“I know it’s a last second effort, but it’s worth a shot. You never know until you try,” DiBenedetto said.

And he certainly didn’t know what was going to happen next.

Fellow NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin tweeted back that he wanted to pony up $5,000 for the effort, an amount that was soon matched by series point leader Kevin Harvick and NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip's Boogity Brands.

While you shouldn’t expect to see Hamlin or Harvick’s face on DiBenedetto’s car at Phoenix, Go Fas Racing said the overall response was “crazy” and expects to have some new logos on the car come Sunday’s race.

DiBenedetto returned to Twitter later in the day with an update to thank everyone for their support and to say that the leads his team got won’t just help out this weekend, but a few other races they still don’t have sponsors for.

