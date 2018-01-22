Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Safety

SUV impaled by guardrail in crash, but its drunk driver survives

Fox News
SWNS

 (SWNS)

A suspected drunk driver is twice lucky to be alive after crashing his SUV and then having it impaled by guardrail that missed his head by inches.

The single-car accident happened on Friday in Linslade, England, where the unidentified intoxicated driver failed to negotiate a curve on a four-lane highway.

smash

Google Earth  (The accident occurred on a bend in the A4146 highway outside Linslade, England.)

Incredibly, the Yorkshire Post reports that he escaped from the Land Rover Discovery without a scratch, but the Bedfordshire police were quick to arrive an administer a breathalyzer test, which the driver failed.

The crash on the A4146 near Linslade, Bedfordshire. See Masons copy MNMIRACLE: This shocking photograph shows the moment a car collides with a barrier on the side of the motorway which pierces the length of the vehicle leaving the driver unscathed. The royal blue Vauxhaull was the only car involved in the incident when it crashed into the metal girder on January 19 just after 7pm. Bedfordshire Police, who dealt with the incident on the A4146 near Linslade, Bedfordshire tweeted a picture of the incident with a caption: "Dealt with today on A4146 near #linslade . Luckily nobody was injured however.

 (SWNS)

He’s since officially been charged with drunk driving and police say it’s fortunate that no one else was injured as he was alone in the car. Had anyone been in the passenger’s seat, or behind the driver, the guardrail would’ve hit them straight on.

ARE YOU FOLLOWING FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK YET?

The accident is eerily reminiscent of one that happened last year in Idaho where a stolen pickup truck was discovered impaled by a guardrail going through it at roughly the same trajectory and the driver was nowhere to be found.

STOLEN PICKUP FOUND IMPALED ON GUARDRAIL