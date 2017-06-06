Stolen pickup found impaled on guard rail

You definitely didn't want to be riding shotgun in this truck.

A pickup stolen from an Aberdeen, Id., home early Sunday morning was discovered four hours later fully impaled on a guard rail on a canal crossing.

A ditch rider working for the Aberdeen Springfield Canal Company was making his inspection rounds with his 7-year-old daughter when he came across the truck hanging off the side of the crossing with the guardrail running through the passenger side of the grille and out the back window of the empty 1999 GMC Sierra.

The truck had been stolen from a home about 3 miles away at approximately 2:45 am.

According to the Idaho State Journal, there were no skid marks leading up to the crash and the driver’s side door was open. The inspector, Blake Healy, told the paper that he searched the nearby water for a body, but found no trace of the truck’s thief. He lives just 200 yards away from the crash site, but didn’t know anything had happened.

Police say no other vehicles were involved and no arrests have yet been made as the investigation continues.