Steve Jobs' BMW sold at auction for $329,500

A BMW sports car originally purchased by Steve Jobs was sold at the RM Sotheby’s Icons auction in New York City this week for $329,500, substantially more than the market value for the vehicle.

The 2000 Z8 convertible was owned by Jobs from 2000 to 2003, during the time Apple was developing and launching the iPod. The silver two-door is in excellent condition for a car with 15,700 miles on the odometer and was being offered with the BMW-branded Motorola StarTAC flip phone that came with it.

The Z8 cost around $130,000 when new, and examples without a tech-celebrity provenance typically go for between $150,000 and $250,000 today.

Although premium, the price paid for Jobs' BMW pales in comparison to some of the other cars that were sold at the event.

These include a 1952 Jaguar C-Type racing car that went for $5,285,000, and a 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spyder Competizione by Scaglietti that was one of just eight built with an aluminum body and was purchased for $17,990,000, making it one of the 20 most expensive cars ever sold at an auction.

Along with several other million-dollar cars, a huge truck also attracted some big bucks at the Icons auction. The 1990 Lamborghini LM002 “Rambo Lambo,” the brand’s first SUV, sold for $467,000 — on the same week that the Italian automaker introduced a new one, called the Urus, that has a starting price of $200,000.