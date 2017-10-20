'Ghost car' appears out of nowhere in crash footage

Dashcam footage of a “ghost car” that appears out of thin air before causing an accident at a busy intersection in Singapore has social media users spooked.

In the puzzling footage, a silver car mysteriously pops into the frame and collides with a white BMW before sliding out of view.

“This is really weird. Played a few times and still cannot figure out where the car is from,” Jacky Tong Liang wrote on the Roads.sg Facebook page, where the video was posted Monday.

No one was harmed in the crash, according to the posting.

Video experts think the optical illusion might be the result of uncanny timing and that the turning white car blocks the other car from the camera’s view.

The car may appear to come from nowhere, but if you look closely at the clip you can see the “ghost car” behind the van at :09. Later in the clip, at the 0:15 mark, the roof of the silver car is barely visible behind the car that crashes into it.

The distortion from the reflection of the dashcam also makes the collision harder to see.