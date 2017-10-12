Expand / Collapse search
Mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette caught making a McDonald's run

By Gary Gastelu, Fox News
 (Chris Doane Automotive)

The next-generation Corvette is destined to do battle with exotic sports cars like McLarens, but first…McDonalds!

What is almost certainly a camouflaged prototype of the long rumored mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette was spotted pulling into the drive-through of a Michigan Mickey D’s, with two more and a current convertible Corvette parked in the lot nearby.

 (Chris Doane Automotive)

Despite the heavy cladding and dazzling wrap, the shape of the front of the vehicle exhibits the distinct style of a Corvette, while its long rear deck is a clear indication that its motor is in the middle.

Chevrolet hasn’t even yet acknowledged that it is working on such a vehicle, so details are scarce. Speculation is that it will feature a lightweight chassis, however, and may reintroduce an overhead cam engine to the Corvette lineup, along with a hybrid powertrain.

 (Chris Doane Automotive)

As for when we’ll know for sure, with the prototypes looking nearly complete, a debut at the Detroit Auto Show in January is looking likely, and sales should follow in 2019.

The real mystery is: what were they doing at McDonald's? Were they just hungry, or making sure a Big Mac could fit through the Corvette's window?

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.