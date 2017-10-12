Mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette caught making a McDonald's run

The next-generation Corvette is destined to do battle with exotic sports cars like McLarens, but first…McDonalds!

What is almost certainly a camouflaged prototype of the long rumored mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette was spotted pulling into the drive-through of a Michigan Mickey D’s, with two more and a current convertible Corvette parked in the lot nearby.

Despite the heavy cladding and dazzling wrap, the shape of the front of the vehicle exhibits the distinct style of a Corvette, while its long rear deck is a clear indication that its motor is in the middle.

Chevrolet hasn’t even yet acknowledged that it is working on such a vehicle, so details are scarce. Speculation is that it will feature a lightweight chassis, however, and may reintroduce an overhead cam engine to the Corvette lineup, along with a hybrid powertrain.

As for when we’ll know for sure, with the prototypes looking nearly complete, a debut at the Detroit Auto Show in January is looking likely, and sales should follow in 2019.

The real mystery is: what were they doing at McDonald's? Were they just hungry, or making sure a Big Mac could fit through the Corvette's window?