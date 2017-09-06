Bollinger Motors unveils four-door version of its electric SUV

Electric off-road vehicle startup Bollinger Motors only introduced its first two-door pickup/SUV in July, but it has already unveiled its next model.

The Hobart, New York-based company is planning a four-door follow-on to its back to basics-styled battery-powered B-1 truck.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The four-door’s wheelbase and overall length are both stretched nine inches, making room for the rear doors and additional cargo space. The resulting vehicle is just five inches shorter than a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, its closest conventional competitor.

In either configuration, the B-1 is powered by two electric motors that give it all-wheel-drive and a combined 360 hp, and has a custom designed low range transmission for each. Its standard ride height is around 15 inches, but a pneumatic suspension system allows it to be raised or lowered by five inches.

The B-1 was designed with a modular roof and removable rear seat that allows it to be converted from an SUV into a pickup. Bollinger says its floor-mounted 60 kWh or 100 kWh batteries will provide 120-200 miles of range.

Bollinger showed a working prototype at the B-1’s public debut in New York City in July, but the vehicle is still in development. It is hoping to start selling both models as soon as 2019.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.