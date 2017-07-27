Stolen 2003 Chevy Trailblazer accidentally unearthed in backyard

A family from Pottawatomie County, Okla., unearthed a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer in their backyard on Tuesday...and it wasn't theirs.

The son, Cody, was using a tractor to adjust a jump on a dirtbike trail when he came across the mysterious SUV.

Property owner Freddie Green told KFOR, “We jumped off this car for several years without ATV and motocross bikes, without ever knowing it.”

“Went down a little deep and the tractor just stopped,” Cody told KFOR, “I went, ‘man, what is this?’ Well I end up digging some more and got to the hood of it, and ‘this is a car!’”

Cody told his dad what he found and, unaware of the circumstances surrounding the vehicle, Freddie called the police.

Deputies dug out the Trailblazer and tore the doors off, concerned that there may be bodies hidden inside. It was empty, but the license plate number revealed that it was reported stolen by its previous owner back in 2003.

Lt. Robert Stewart told KFOR, “He at one time owned that property that vehicle was located on.”

There were no charges made at the time of discovery, but investigators say it could be related to an insurance fraud.