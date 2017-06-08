Jamie Foxx unveils his gold million-dollar supercar

Jamie Foxx’s new show “Beat Shazam” is all about hit records, but it's his car that's solid gold.

At least it looks like it is.

Foxx recently shared a photo of his Bugatti Veyron with a fresh gold wrap on Instagram.

He's owned the $1.5-$2 million car for a while, and it was originally black and blue.

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Apr 15, 2017 at 10:54pm PDT

Foxx’s next project, “Baby Driver,” is a heist movie about a getaway car driver who always drives souped-up Subaru with the music in his headphones cranked up. Over 150 cars were purchased, and many destroyed, for the making of the film.

Hot music? Fast cars? Sounds like the perfect vehicle for Foxx.