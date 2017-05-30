Iowa police catch speeder going 144 mph

The Iowa State Patrol caught a speeder going 144 mph on I-80 in the dark of night in early May.

An image of the radar gun’s display was posted to the divison's Facebook page, which said the unidentified car was spotted at the “blazing” speed during the midnight shift, and added a warning to drivers that “a dark, open road is no excuse for high speed.”

The type of car and driver’s identity were not identified, but The Des Moines Register reports that the driver faces a $559.00 fine and possible suspension of his or her license.

The Iowa State Patrol frequently uses Facebook to report on cars it catches travelling at excessive speeds as a deterrent, pointing out the dangers and punishments the drivers are subjecting themselves to.

One post about a driver caught at 124 mph warns that “running late for a graduation party is no excuse,” while another advises that being “late for work on a Monday morning is no excuse to drive 117 mph.”

NEVADA GIVES 80 MPH SPEED LIMIT THE GREEN LIGHT