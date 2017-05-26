Jay Leno takes delivery of his 2017 Ford GT

Car-crazy comedian Jay Leno just added a 2017 Ford GT to his collection.

Only a handful of the $450,000 supercars have been delivered so far, and just 250 are slated for 2017.

Ford handpicked each of its buyers, and having a car show on TV certainly helped get Leno to the front of the list. He’s also the owner of a red 2005 Ford GT with white racing stripes, so that had to be worth bonus points.

Thanks for the second skin @protectivefilmsolutions 👍🏾 #Repost @protectivefilmsolutions (@get_repost) ・・・ Jay just took delivery of his new @ford #GT and we came to @jaylenosgarage to install a protection layer of @xpeltech A post shared by Jay Leno's Garage (@jaylenosgarage) on May 22, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

Leno posted his new ride on Instagram, while promoting the company that’s wrapping it in protective film.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Leno appears to have ordered a Shadow Black car with Competition Orange stripes this time, adding a matching black and orange Launch Control interior and a set of orange brake calipers. (It looks suspiciously like one of the cars that I drove at the debut event in Utah.)

Leno’s “Big Dog” garage in Burbank, California, is technically a converted warehouse. In fact, he has so many cars, motorcycles and steam engines that he had to add a second building across the way to fit them all in.

I'm sure he didn't have trouble making space for this one.

2017 FORD GT TEST DRIVE:

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. You can follow him on Twitter @garygastelu and @foxcarreport