Tesla Model 3 performance revealed

The Tesla Model 3 will be very a quick car, but not as quick as the Model S.

A comparison chart prepared for internal use that was uncovered by InsideEVs.com reveals that the first Model 3 will accelerate to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds, compared to 2.3 seconds for the most-powerful Model S.

After its publication, Tesla confirmed that the chart is authentic.

The Model S number is according to a Motor Trend test, while Tesla’s website lists it as 2.5 seconds. Motor Trend also recorded a 6.3 second 0-60 mph time in the Chevrolet Bolt, which will be the Model 3’s closest competitor when deliveries begin later this year.

Tesla has been taking steps to differentiate the compact Model 3 and midsize Model S, fearing that potential Model S customers may hold off on buying one under the impression that the Model 3 is a newer, superior model.

Model 3 is just a smaller, more affordable version of Model S w less range & power & fewer features. Model S has more advanced technology. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2017

However, the slowest Model S currently on sale is listed with a 5.5 second 0-60 mph time, so the Model 3 delivers similar performance, and Elon Musk has confirmed that an even sportier model will be on the way about a year after launch.

@dr_angus Yeah, probably a year from now. S will still win on acceleration though, due to having more space for a larger battery. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2017

Along with the acceleration times, the chart also reconfirmed that the sleek Model 3 sedan will have a range of 215+ miles per charge and 14 cubic feet of cargo space spread between rear and front trunks.

The hatchback Bolt has an EPA rated range of 238 miles and a single 16.9 cubic foot cargo area in the rear.

