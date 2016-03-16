Expand / Collapse search
Valentine's Day cocktails

Set the mood this Valentine's Day with one of these romantic drinks.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/StSkinnyValentinesmaller.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    StSkinnyValentinesmaller

    St. Skinny Valentine: This low-calorie cocktail is a light and refreshing way to start off your evening.  Recipe: St. Skinny Valentine
    TY KU
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cupids-arrow.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    cupids_arrow

    Cupid's Arrow:  Enjoy this simple champagne drink even if you have already fallen in love without Cupid's help.  Recipe: Cupid's Arrow
    National Bartenders School
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/TY_KU_Blushing_Date-smaller.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    TY_KU_Blushing_Date_smaller

    Blushing Date: This fun and flirty cocktail made with TY KU Soju, raspberry liqueur, pink grapefruit juice and grenadine may cause you to reminisce with your significant other about your first date. Recipe: Blushing Date
    TY KU
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/midnight-lover.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    midnight_lover

    Midnight Lover:  Skip the chocolates and sip this sinfully delicious drink for dessert instead.   Recipe: Midnight Lover 
    National Bartenders School
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/034b9928-french-kiss-iced-tea.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    french_kiss_iced_tea

    French Kiss Iced Tea:  The Long Island Iced Tea has been given a Valentine's Day makeover.   Recipe: French Kiss Iced Tea  
    National Bartenders School
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/TY_KU_Ladies_Night-smaller.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    TY_KU_Ladies_Night_smaller

    Ladies Night:  This drink is the perfect addition to any Singles Awareness Day celebration.   Recipe: Ladies Night  
    TY KU
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Asian_Kiss-smaller.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Asian_Kiss_smaller

    Asian Kiss:  This exotic drink mixes coconut sake and elderflower liqueur to create an unforgettable cocktail.   Recipe: Asian Kiss   
    TY KU
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/whiskey-kiss.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    whiskey_kiss

    Whiskey Kiss:  This sweet kiss also packs a naughty bite.  Recipe: Whiskey Kiss 
    National Bartenders School
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Grand-Cerise-surprise-smaller.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Grand_Cerise_surprise_smaller

    Grand Cerise Surprise: Share this charming and creamy cherry cocktail with someone you love this Valentine’s Day. Recipe: Grand Cerise Surprise
    Grand Marnier
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/KAPPA-KISS-smaller-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    KAPPA_KISS_smaller_2

    Kappa Kiss: You’ll never guess the secret ingredient in this romantic drink. Recipe: Kappa Kiss   
    KAPPA Pisco
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/passion-martini.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    passion_martini

    Passion Martini: Tropical flavors meet smooth vodka in this passionate concoction.    Recipe: Passion Martini
    National Bartenders School
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rassberry-chocolate-kiss.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    rassberry_chocolate_kiss

    Raspberry Chocolate Kiss Martini:  Sweet chocolate and tangy raspberry make the perfect couple. Don't believe us? Try this drink and see for yourself.   Recipe: Raspberry Chocolate Kiss Martini
    National Bartenders School
