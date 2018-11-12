Comic book genius Stan Lee, Spider-Man creator, dies at 95
Stan Lee, the comic book mastermind who changed the landscape of the superhero genre by creating countless beloved characters, has died at age 95.
An attorney for Stan Lee's daughter, J.C. Lee, said the creative dynamo who revolutionized the comic world by introducing human frailties in superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk, was declared dead Monday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 1976, file photo, Stan Lee, standing, publisher of Marvel Comics, discusses a "Spiderman" comic book cover with artist John Romita at Marvel headquarters in New York. In 1972, Lee became Marvel's publisher and editorial director; four years later, 72 million copies of Spider-Man were sold.
FILE - In this May 9, 1988 photo, comics impresario Stan Lee, center, poses with Lou Ferrigno, right, and Eric Kramer who portray 'The Incredible Hulk' and Thor, respectively, in a special movie for NBC. CBS also turned the Hulk into a successful TV series, with Bill Bixby and Lou Ferrigno portraying the doomed scientist from 1978-82.
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2008 photo, President George W. Bush presents the 2008 National Medals of Arts to comic book creator Stan Lee, in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
FILE - In this July 21, 2011 photo, Stan Lee poses for a portrait at the LMT Music Lodge during Comic Con in San Diego. "The beauty of Stan Lee's characters is that they were characters first and superheroes next," Jeff Kline, executive producer of the "Men in Black" animated television series, told The Blade of Toledo, Ohio, in 1998.
FILE - In this June 22, 2004 photo, Spiderman creator and "Spider-Man 2" executive producer Stan Lee poses for photographers at the premiere of "Spider-Man 2" in Los Angeles. "I think everybody loves things that are bigger than life. ... I think of them as fairy tales for grown-ups," he told The Associated Press in a 2006 interview.
Comic book creator and executive producer Stan Lee poses on a motorcycle at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California, April 11, 2012. "I wrote so many I don't even know. I wrote either hundreds or thousands of them," he told the AP in 2006.
Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee shows his hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. on July 18, 2017. Lee made cameos in over 50 Marvel-related projects.
Executive producer Stan Lee signs autographs at the premiere of "Doctor Strange" in Hollywood, Calif. on October 20, 2016. J.C. Lee, his daughter, told TMZ, "My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man."
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2016 photo, Stan Lee arrives at the premiere of "Doctor Strange" in Los Angeles. Lee considered the comic-book medium an art form and he was prolific: By some accounts, he came up with a new comic book every day for 10 years.
Stan Lee speaks onstage at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on August 2, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. "I love what I do," he told Variety in July 2017. "If I had to do anything else, I'd be miserable. If I weren't coming into the office and working with the people here, I would be sitting at home, watching television."
