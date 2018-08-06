Bologna highway explosion leaves 1 dead, up to 70 injured, Italian police say
At least one person was killed and 70 people were injured when an explosion sent flames shooting into the sky from a Bologna-area highway Monday, causing a bridge to partially collapse, Italian police and media reported.
At least 14 of the injuries were considered serious, local news site ANSA reported.
A truck carrying flammable cargo exploded in Borgo Panigale, located on the outskirts of Bologna, when it collided with another tanker truck just before 2 p.m., reports said.
Fireball-like flames and thick black smoke were seen near the Bologna airport.
A bridge that overlooks the Via Emilia also partially collapsed. Authorities closed the highway in both directions as firefighters work to put out the fire.