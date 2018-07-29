The Latest: Zimbabwe opposition alleges 'fake news' campaign

next

The Latest on Zimbabwe's election (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader says the ruling party has conducted a "fake news" campaign against him with the help of foreign technicians ahead of Monday's elections.

Nelson Chamisa, head of the Movement for Democratic Change party, says that "there is a lot of false news making the rounds" and that supporters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa hired "foreigners" to disparage his candidacy.

"These foreigners are actually fake news mercenaries," Chamisa said at a news conference. "Their duty is to concoct, manufacture, engineer and produce fictitious and fallacious videos, news stories and then send them out to you, send them out to the world, to confuse the voters."

Chamisa says he will reveal the names of foreign computer experts who worked for the ruling ZANU-PF party at an "appropriate time."

The ZANU-PF says it is committed to a free and fair election. It says opposition allegations that it is engaging in electoral irregularities are false.

1:05 p.m.

Zimbabwe's former leader Robert Mugabe has emerged from months of silence to tell reporters that "I will not vote for those who have illegally taken power" in Monday's historic election.

Mugabe stepped down in November under military and ruling party pressure.

The election pits his former deputy, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, against main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Mugabe says of Chamisa, "He seems to be doing well at his rallies."

Mugabe adds that "Whoever wins, we wish him well ... And let us accept the verdict."

The former leader, who ruled for 37 years with increasing repression, now calls for a "democratic constitution" and the people's freedom to speak.

12:30 p.m.

Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe is speaking to the nation for the first time since stepping down from power in November and less than 24 hours before the country faces a historic vote — the first without him.

The 94-year-old Mugabe is speaking to reporters about the circumstances of his removal from power.

He also could endorse someone ahead of Monday's election in which his former deputy, President Emmerson Mnangagawa, faces a 40-year-old lawyer and pastor, Nelson Chamisa.