Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Drugs

Colombia drug gang reportedly puts $70G hit on dog's head

Nicole Darrah
By | Fox News
The powerful Colombian drug gang Urabeños put a hit out for Sombra, a 6-year-old German shepherd, who recently sniffed out more than 22,000 pounds of the gang's cocaine supply.

The powerful Colombian drug gang Urabeños put a hit out for Sombra, a 6-year-old German shepherd, who recently sniffed out more than 22,000 pounds of the gang's cocaine supply.  (Colombia Police via BBC)

A drug-sniffing dog is reportedly now the target of a Colombian drug gang after the pup recently found roughly 22,000 pounds of the gang's cocaine supply.

Sombra, a 6-year-old German shepherd, helped authorities find the Los Urabeños gang's drugs, BBC reported Thursday. In return, the gang, also known as Clan del Golfo, reportedly put a hit out on the dog for $70,000.

Drug dealers put price on German Shepherd's head

Sombra, who's reportedly worked with police in more than 300 counternarcotics operations, was relocated to an airport in Bogotá for her safety.  (Colombia Police via BBC)

Sombra had worked in ports along the Atlantic coast, and recently sniffed out over 11,000 pounds of cocaine in the coastal town of Turbo, and found another 8,800 pounds of it tucked in cars to be exported.

She's since been relocated to the El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, where, according to the news outlet, she's accompanied by extra security officers to ensure her safety.

DRUG-SNIFFING K-9S ARE OVERDOSING ON OPIOIDS DURING ROUTINE SEARCHES: 'THIS IS A REALLY BIG ISSUE'

The Urabenos gang is "Colombia's most powerful criminal group," according to nonprofit investigative organization InSight Crime. And its leader, Dairo Antonio Úsago, is the most wanted man in the country.

In 2012, the gang reportedly offered $500 to those who killed a police officer, and offered more if the cop worked for the country's counternarcotics force.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.