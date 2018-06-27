Teen's death sentence for killing of husband who raped her overturned

A teenager is no longer on death row for the killing of her husband when he attempted to rape her after an appeals court in Sudan overturned a death sentence on Tuesday.

Noura Hussein, 19, had her conviction reduced from "pre-meditated" murder to "unlawful killing," which carries a five-year prison sentence, lawyer Al-Fateh Hussein told the Associated Press.

The 19-year-old was sentenced to death by hanging in May after she was found guilty of killing her husband Abudulrhmam Mohammed Hammad, which she claimed was an act of self-defense because he tried to rape her for the second time.

The sentence sparked protests and an online campaign under the hashtag #JusticeForNoura. Amnesty International said Tuesday that over 400,000 people around the world had joined the campaign.

Hussein was forced into marriage by her parents three years ago and had initially fled her husband, refusing to consummate the marriage, according to another lawyer, Ahmed Sabair.

Sabair told the AP the husband returned with relatives, who held Hussein down while he raped her.

When they were alone the next day and he attempted to rape her again, she managed to grab a knife he had used to threaten her and stabbed him to death with it, he said.

Nahid Jabralla from the human rights group SEEMA Center told Sky News the appeal court verdict was "a step for justice in Sudan," and that the prison chains have been removed from Noura's legs prison.

Hussein's family will be required to pay 337,500 Sudanese pounds, roughly $18,600 in compensation to the family of the dead husband, according to Sky News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.