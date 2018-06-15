Greek parliament debates no-confidence motion in government

Greek lawmakers are debating a no-confidence motion in the government brought by the main opposition party over a deal between Greece and Macedonia settling a long-standing dispute over the latter country's name.

A protest rally was planned for the main square outside parliament to coincide with Friday's debate, with opponents of the deal saying the agreement grants too many concessions to Macedonia, Greece's northern neighbor.

The prime ministers of Greece and Macedonia agreed Tuesday that the former Yugoslav republic should be renamed North Macedonia, ending a disagreement that had prevented the country from joining international institutions such as NATO and had poisoned bilateral relations since the early 1990s.

Greece had argued the name "Macedonia" implied territorial claims on its province of the same name, and usurped its ancient Greek heritage.